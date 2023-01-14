ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 names who should shine on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023

The revamped Korn Ferry Tour schedule kicks off Sunday in Great Exuma, Bahamas, with the first of 26 tournaments. Record prize money is up for grabs – $28 million to be exact – as are 30 PGA Tour cards, as the feeder tour has gone away from the 25-25 model that saw cards handed out after the regular season and three-event Finals. That postseason format, which gave not only KFT players standing Nos. 26-75 in points but PGA Tour pros who finished Nos. 126-200 a final chance to earn or keep their PGA Tour cards, is now a four-event closing stretch that offers elevated points and purses along with decreasing field sizes culminating with a 70-player Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Si Woo Kim’s wife Ji Hyun Oh: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6 — Si Woo Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, with the South Korean-born player picking up his first win in a couple of years at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. As Si Woo Kim was looking to see if he would need a playoff to get the win, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his new wife, Ji Hyun Oh.
Si Woo Kim always had the talent to win on the PGA Tour. Now he’s got the desire

HONOLULU — There was a moment at last September’s Presidents Cup, during his singles match against Justin Thomas, when Si Woo Kim converted a tying seven-foot par putt on the 15th hole and then brazenly put his index finger to his lips, gesturing to shush the pro-American crowd at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Three holes later, Kim holed a 10-footer for birdie to beat the reigning PGA champion 1 up. At the time, Kim said he had never been more nervous, not even when he won the 2017 Players Championship at the age of 21.
Conversations with Champions: Si Woo Kim’s ‘aggressive’ birdie chip-in highlights fourth PGA Tour title at 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Si Woo Kim now has four wins on the PGA Tour, the most recent came Sunday after he birdied the last two holes to snatch victory away from Hayden Buckley. Kim started the day three shots off the lead and posted his second 64 of the weekend to charge up the leaderboard. Playing a group ahead, he watched as Buckley failed to get up-and-down on the last hole to post a birdie that would’ve forced a playoff.
