thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is the woman who greeted Si Woo Kim at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii?
Si Woo Kim was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii riding high, with the South Korean star making birdie on the final hole at Waialae Country Club that wound up being the winning putt in the Aloha State. After he got a lei, as...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
With nine of the top 15 players on the leaderboard entering the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii trying to claim a maiden PGA Tour title, it seemed likely a first-time winner would emerge in Honolulu on Sunday. Si Woo Kim had other ideas. The 27-year-old South Korean,...
Golf Channel
10 names who should shine on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023
The revamped Korn Ferry Tour schedule kicks off Sunday in Great Exuma, Bahamas, with the first of 26 tournaments. Record prize money is up for grabs – $28 million to be exact – as are 30 PGA Tour cards, as the feeder tour has gone away from the 25-25 model that saw cards handed out after the regular season and three-event Finals. That postseason format, which gave not only KFT players standing Nos. 26-75 in points but PGA Tour pros who finished Nos. 126-200 a final chance to earn or keep their PGA Tour cards, is now a four-event closing stretch that offers elevated points and purses along with decreasing field sizes culminating with a 70-player Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Nelly Korda Signs With Nike in Perhaps Biggest Women's Golf Deal Since Michelle Wie
The LPGA superstar announced her new partnership on Instagram on Saturday.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Si Woo Kim’s wife Ji Hyun Oh: Pictures, bio
Page 1 of 6 — Si Woo Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, with the South Korean-born player picking up his first win in a couple of years at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. As Si Woo Kim was looking to see if he would need a playoff to get the win, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his new wife, Ji Hyun Oh.
Golf Digest
Si Woo Kim always had the talent to win on the PGA Tour. Now he’s got the desire
HONOLULU — There was a moment at last September’s Presidents Cup, during his singles match against Justin Thomas, when Si Woo Kim converted a tying seven-foot par putt on the 15th hole and then brazenly put his index finger to his lips, gesturing to shush the pro-American crowd at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Three holes later, Kim holed a 10-footer for birdie to beat the reigning PGA champion 1 up. At the time, Kim said he had never been more nervous, not even when he won the 2017 Players Championship at the age of 21.
Sony Open Round 3 Notebook: An Implodes, Woodland Improves and Putnam Surges at Waialae
The Sony Open is set up for a sprint to the finish as several players are bunched atop the leaderboard with 18 holes to play.
Centre Daily
Conversations with Champions: Si Woo Kim’s ‘aggressive’ birdie chip-in highlights fourth PGA Tour title at 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
Si Woo Kim now has four wins on the PGA Tour, the most recent came Sunday after he birdied the last two holes to snatch victory away from Hayden Buckley. Kim started the day three shots off the lead and posted his second 64 of the weekend to charge up the leaderboard. Playing a group ahead, he watched as Buckley failed to get up-and-down on the last hole to post a birdie that would’ve forced a playoff.
Golf Digest
Watch this tour pro make the Sony Open cut in the most dramatic (and unusual) of ways
The math was simple and yet still challenging for Adam Svensson as he played the final few holes of his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The projected cutline was two-under 138, and the 29-year-old Canadian, who had claimed his maiden PGA Tour win last fall at the RSM Classic, was at even par with three holes to play.
The Ranking: Jordan Spieth's Early Exit, Steady Si Woo Kim and Ian Poulter Can't Be Serious
Gary Van Sickle reviews last week's newsworthy nuggets in golf, or whatever you would call a pro being upset about a birthday snub on Twitter.
