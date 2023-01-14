The revamped Korn Ferry Tour schedule kicks off Sunday in Great Exuma, Bahamas, with the first of 26 tournaments. Record prize money is up for grabs – $28 million to be exact – as are 30 PGA Tour cards, as the feeder tour has gone away from the 25-25 model that saw cards handed out after the regular season and three-event Finals. That postseason format, which gave not only KFT players standing Nos. 26-75 in points but PGA Tour pros who finished Nos. 126-200 a final chance to earn or keep their PGA Tour cards, is now a four-event closing stretch that offers elevated points and purses along with decreasing field sizes culminating with a 70-player Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

