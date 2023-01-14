Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
K Goddess Keeps it Real With New Single “Annoyed”
Brooklyn’s one and only K Goddess has laid it all on the table with her new single, “Annoyed”. The femcee is well known for her blunt and authentic demeanor. She perfectly reveals these traits in the new song. “If I love you then I never cross you....
thehypemagazine.com
Mia Ayana Delivers “Alive”
Her vocal delivery is soothing to the soul and has the power to change the mood and tone of the room. However, it’s her lyrics that steal the show. She is playing no games with telling you just what she needs to feel Alive!. Mia Ayana‘s new single, Alive,...
What Is ‘Lucky Girl Syndrome’? The Meaning of TikTok’s Favorite Manifestation Technique
Feeling lucky today? I hope so, because the latest trend in “New-Age” spirituality that is taking TikTok by storm is overflowing with good fortune. Based on the outpouring of videos that are popping up on your feed each day, it seems like this wave has just begun. If you’re a believer in manifestation and a lover of the Law of Attraction, you should stick around to find out the meaning of Lucky Girl Syndrome and how you can use it to better your life. As we’ve seen with the Law of Attraction gaining popularity, as well the Law of Assumption,...
thehypemagazine.com
‘Rap Up 2022’ by Uncle Murda: A New Dimension to the Annual Ball Drop
Hip Hop’s Uncle Murda most likely locked in a spot in the annals of American music’s anticipated yearly traditions with his Rap Up 2022 year-end recap which dropped January 1, 2023. Mariah Carey has Christmas cuffed annually with her forever joint All I Want for Christmas is You, but Uncle Murda just did something for the culture of Hip Hop with this release. I’m an old head and in my recollection, Hip Hop used to cover the day’s events, and the struggle and put things in perspective in a unique and impactful way. While it’s one person’s voice and view, Murda put pen to paper and pulled together a recap that hit on just about every major story and concern for the common person, from social justice to abortion for last year…his 15-minute powerhouse joint is married to a music bed which brings dope emphasis and exclamation points to the lyrical missiles from Murda.
thehypemagazine.com
LA NuDisco Duo Rude Flamingo Partners With Billboard-Charting Super Producer LX Xander
Deep in the nightlife of Santa Monica in 2020, Brice Basset & Colin Youngwall of NuDisco/Electronic DJ duo Rude Flamingo formed a creative partnership. Brice was already tucked into bed that night with no plans to go anywhere – but he was dragged, kicking & screaming, to the venue by his friends. Everyone they knew in LA was out that night – and there, in the chaos, Colin and Brice met and connected instantly over their passion for music.
thehypemagazine.com
Angie Rose Drops Heart In Pain Single
Angie Rose is a dynamic powerhouse Genre-bending artist from The Bronx New York. From Puerto Rican roots, this Latina inspires her fans to be unstoppable! She is marked by a combination of raw energy and undaunted lyrics. Her music promotes diversity and overcoming all obstacles! Pulling from her experiences with depression, anxiety, loss, drugs, and hurt she motivates and inspires fans to believe again. She vulnerably shares the battle and triumphantly shares the victory, her desire is to inspire through authenticity and truth! In the midst of great pain it is possible to encounter a great God! Having amassed over 7 million global streams and over 3 million channel views Angie has showcased the diverse petals that make up this rose! Featured in People Magazine’s (En Espanol) HOT LIST, NYLON’s Soundcheck, Upscale Magazine and Hola Magazine she doesn’t need much of an introduction. This year’s Dove nominee for Rap, hip hop album of the year and the only female in her category Angie is pressing forward with an initiative to inspire life and life in abundance booking the “Dare to Live” tour in underprivileged communities across our country. As clearly declared in her music with the approval of God Angie will not be stopped and her Goal is that you know the same is true for you! “Just an imperfect girl loved by a perfect God, that loves Jesus and hip hop in that order!”
Comments / 0