Angie Rose is a dynamic powerhouse Genre-bending artist from The Bronx New York. From Puerto Rican roots, this Latina inspires her fans to be unstoppable! She is marked by a combination of raw energy and undaunted lyrics. Her music promotes diversity and overcoming all obstacles! Pulling from her experiences with depression, anxiety, loss, drugs, and hurt she motivates and inspires fans to believe again. She vulnerably shares the battle and triumphantly shares the victory, her desire is to inspire through authenticity and truth! In the midst of great pain it is possible to encounter a great God! Having amassed over 7 million global streams and over 3 million channel views Angie has showcased the diverse petals that make up this rose! Featured in People Magazine’s (En Espanol) HOT LIST, NYLON’s Soundcheck, Upscale Magazine and Hola Magazine she doesn’t need much of an introduction. This year’s Dove nominee for Rap, hip hop album of the year and the only female in her category Angie is pressing forward with an initiative to inspire life and life in abundance booking the “Dare to Live” tour in underprivileged communities across our country. As clearly declared in her music with the approval of God Angie will not be stopped and her Goal is that you know the same is true for you! “Just an imperfect girl loved by a perfect God, that loves Jesus and hip hop in that order!”

