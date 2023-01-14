ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Calling the celebration of Confederate Heroes Day a "constant reminder" of a horrible past, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, on Wednesday called for Texas to end its commemoration as a state holiday.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

The license plates the Texas DMV rejected in 2022

HOUSTON – Editor’s Note: This article may contain words or allusions to words and themes that are offensive or explicit. Some Texas motorists pay $150 a year for the privilege to proclaim whatever it is they wish to proclaim on the 12-inch by six-inch aluminum plate bolted to their bumper -- as long as the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles approves the six-character message.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

2 women sentenced to prison after they were caught trafficking cocaine through east Texas, US Attorney says

EAST TEXAS – Authorities say two women have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas. According to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Wednesday, Tina Gilder, 40, of Houston, and Gina Moreno, 29, of San Benito, Texas, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 8, 2020, and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
SAN BENITO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy