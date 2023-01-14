Read full article on original website
Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Calling the celebration of Confederate Heroes Day a "constant reminder" of a horrible past, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, on Wednesday called for Texas to end its commemoration as a state holiday.
Gov. Greg Abbott energizes supporters with vows to focus on education and the border as his third term begins
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For Meg Ramirez, the beginning of Gov. Greg Abbott’s third term was reason enough to take a day off work and drive several hours from San Benito to watch him get sworn in at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday.
Texas teens embark on an idealistic quest to shut down the state’s last five youth prisons
Brimming with adrenaline, determination and wide-eyed optimism, a group of teenagers gathered outside the state Capitol last week, ready to take their first steps into the underbelly of Texas politics. Most had been under the iconic Pink Dome only for school field trips. But on the first day of the...
Losing GOP candidate arrested in string of shootings at New Mexico Democrats’ homes
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – A failed New Mexico state House candidate described by police as an “election denier” was arrested Monday in a string of shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders. Republican Solomon Peña is accused of conspiring with and paying four men...
The license plates the Texas DMV rejected in 2022
HOUSTON – Editor’s Note: This article may contain words or allusions to words and themes that are offensive or explicit. Some Texas motorists pay $150 a year for the privilege to proclaim whatever it is they wish to proclaim on the 12-inch by six-inch aluminum plate bolted to their bumper -- as long as the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles approves the six-character message.
2 women sentenced to prison after they were caught trafficking cocaine through east Texas, US Attorney says
EAST TEXAS – Authorities say two women have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas. According to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Wednesday, Tina Gilder, 40, of Houston, and Gina Moreno, 29, of San Benito, Texas, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 8, 2020, and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
