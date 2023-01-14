Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?
(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License,” abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone.
Comments / 0