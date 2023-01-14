Read full article on original website
Wes Moore to be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore ‘s inauguration as Maryland’s first Black governor on Wednesday will be punctuated with references to Black history, including an acknowledgement of the enslaved people who once arrived by ship near the state Capitol and the Baltimore native who became the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings of the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque in her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of the annual legislative session.
Gov. Reynolds announces funding for ISU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory project
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday $40 million in funding will go to help complete the second phase of Iowa State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL) construction project. The Governor has also proposed in her budget an additional $20M from the Rebuild Iowa...
Gov. Walz announces $12 billion education budget proposal
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Tuesday his education budget proposal which he says would lower the cost of child care for middle-class families, expand tax cuts, and reduce child poverty. Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary School in...
Bill to eliminate social security tax back on the table
A bill to eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Minnesota is once again on the table, after it didn’t pass the finish line last session. A new report by the Minnesota Department of Revenue estimates the average social security taxpayer would save $1,276 if the social security tax was eliminated. But, the state would lose more than $600 million from it’s general fund.
US Rep. Bonamici recovering after being hit by car in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car in Portland on Friday evening. The Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street. The driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate, according to a Portland police report.
University of St. Thomas receives $75 million donation
After a big leap to NCAA Division I athletics, St. Thomas has made its latest major move with a plan to build a new arena on campus for the basketball and hockey teams and other events. The St. Paul, Minnesota, school announced Tuesday a record $75 million gift from longtime...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
DNR looking to fill 200 paid summer internships
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about natural resource careers through paid summer internships. DNR summer interns gain valuable training, build meaningful experience and share their knowledge and perspectives to help create a healthy,...
VIDEO: Two tornadoes touch down in Iowa Monday; first January Iowa tornado since 1967
(ABC 6 News) – An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in Iowa Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Davenport, Iowa said the first tornado touched down at around 2:00 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit in Iowa County. A semi-tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. The tornado also caused minor damage to a cattle shelter, and tree damage at a farm before lifting. It was on the ground for roughly 8 minutes along a path estimated at around 5 miles. The tornado was rated EF1 with estimated winds at 90 mph.
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada...
Significant Snow Adds Up On Thursday
A potent winter storm is targeting the Weather First Area for late Wednesday night, lasting through most of Thursday. The heaviest snow looks to fall around 12-6 AM Thursday, with the snow wrapping up by Thursday afternoon. When it’s over, 5-8″ can be expected area-wide, with the higher end totals looking more & more likely around the Minnesota & Iowa border. Wind will be picking up as well Thursday, aiding in difficult travel conditions.
California weather calms after weeks of storms
The Kim Eung Hwa Korean Dance Academy students put on protective rain coats prior to participating in the Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. Monday's system is relatively weak compared with earlier storms. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Vogel]
Winter storm lined up Wednesday night/Thursday
Our next Winter Storm is lining up for Wednesday night into Thursday. The details of this are starting to come into agreement with given southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa a moderate to major impact from snow. This one will be all snow. No mix is expected locally. At times it...
