I recently went to a wedding for two of my best friends. After the ceremony, a few hors d’oeuvres were served during cocktail hour and one just blew me away. Of course, this had me searching the web for a copycat version and I think this is as close as I’m going to get. This mushroom bruschetta is perfect for any gathering, and delicious enough to just make by itself for dinner!

Recipe by Our Salty Kitchen

Serves 24

Ingredients

· 1 baguette

· 4 tbsp olive oil, divided

· 2 tbsp butter

· 8 oz crimini mushrooms, sliced

· 8 oz shiitake mushrooms, sliced

· 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

· 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

· ¼ c dry white wine

· ½ c ricotta cheese

· salt to taste

· cracked black pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Heat the oven to 375°F. Slice the baguette into 24 one-half inch slices and spread evenly. Brush each side with olive oil (about 2 tablespoons total). Sprinkle the tops with sea salt.

2. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the crostini are golden brown, flipping once halfway through, 10-12 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside until you’re ready to assemble. If making the crostini in advance, allow to cool, then place into a sealed container for up to 1 day.

3. Heat butter and remaining two tablespoons olive oil in a 12” skillet over medium high heat until the butter melts. Add mushrooms and toss to coat in the fat. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have released their liquids and the edges are browned and crispy, about 15 minutes.

4. Add garlic and rosemary and sauté, stirring frequently, until fragrant, 2-3 minutes.

5. Add white wine to deglaze the pan - cook, stirring frequently, until all liquid is absorbed.

6. Assemble the bruschetta. Spread a teaspoon of ricotta cheese over the crostini, top with a tablespoon of sautéed mushrooms, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately, or set out at room temperature for up to one hour.