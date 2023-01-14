ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 12

Sigsafe365
4d ago

To all you out there that will continue to vote Democrat even after your dead....enjoy the.💩 the democratic party continues to rub in your faces...you deserve it!😂

Reply
12
Maryann Eby
4d ago

Why do they need the day off? We use to have it off because of parking. There aren't many people that actually go into the offices anymore.

Reply
8
scott hoover
4d ago

please be advised not all state employees are off anyone that works from home is not off which is the majority of the people nowadays and there is thousands of essential personnel that still have to go in and do their jobs while a large handful of people in the capital complex do get paid to get off if you all feel you're being cheated you should be one of the employees that have to work for their money and not get the day off paid when you all see that the state has off that is misleading there's thousands of us that don't have off those days I wish you all a great weekend just remember some things you see are misleading

Reply
4
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s lost over 250K residents in past decade. It isn’t due to lack of talent, resources. | Opinion

Pennsylvania brims with natural resources and human talent – but for the past eight years, the state’s heavy regulatory hand has often restrained opportunities for innovation. With a new gubernatorial administration and state legislature, including a newly elected Speaker of the House who has pledged to lead as an Independent, Pennsylvania has a choice to make: embrace its potential as a leader of the Northeast, or allow more bureaucracy to crush it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State Sen. Doug Mastriano skips Josh Shapiro's inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration ceremony for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro had one notable no-show on Tuesday: State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in the race for governor last November. Mastriano, a Republican, has represented District 33 (which Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland, and York...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

How will N.J. tax our home sales after we move to Florida?

Q. We own our primary residence in New Jersey and several investment properties also in the state. Next year we plan on selling our primary New Jersey residence, declaring our current Florida house as our primary residence and becoming homesteaded in Florida. Some time after we become Florida residents, we plan on selling one New Jersey investment property a year. Florida has no state tax but New Jersey does. What should we expect for taxes?
FLORIDA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Shapiro to nominate Michelle Henry as attorney general

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to nominate career prosecutor Michelle Henry to serve as attorney general. Shapiro, who was elected to two terms as attorney general, formally resigned ahead of his inauguration as governor on Tuesday. He named Henry acting attorney general and plans to nominate her to the position, highlighting her attendance in his inauguration speech.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania looks at mileage-based fees for drivers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy