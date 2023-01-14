ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campus News: University of North Georgia announces Dean's lists for fall 2022

By Damon
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

The deans of each of the University of North GEorgia's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022.

The local students were:

Adaliene Childers of AcworthIan Champion of AcworthPaul King of AcworthKalyn Bascunan of AcworthSara Tilton of AcworthKara Ivey of AcworthAlyssa Pold of AcworthPresley Brawner of AcworthMegan Truitt of AcworthEsther Curry of AustellBrandon Weller of KennesawAlexander Widner of KennesawKelli Hubinger of KennesawSarah Barton of KennesawKennedy Tasch of KennesawOlivia Sayers of KennesawMing Scafidi of KennesawKiona Bartel of KennesawAzita Hemmati of KennesawChloe Pappadakis of KennesawAudrey Bodoh of KennesawKatherine Hughes of KennesawOlivia Holliday of KennesawIsabella Keaton of KennesawEthan Hellman of KennesawLuke Soupiset of KennesawConnor Heffron of KennesawEmma Bohannan of KennesawKathryn Sayers of KennesawJack Rainbow of KennesawHannah Stevens of MabletonWeston Morgan of MabletonBenjamin Schleier of MabletonPaeton Stoner of MariettaRiley Hasling of MariettaLauren Gately of MariettaDavid Collins of MariettaJames Gurr of MariettaLauren Lynch of MariettaJohn Alderman of MariettaWilliam Morgan of MariettaAustin Pruett of MariettaThomas Whatley of MariettaDylan Maierson of MariettaKathryn Wood of MariettaJori Miller of MariettaEmily Kane of MariettaBrett Burstiner of MariettaMakayla Drum of MariettaPreslie Hundley of MariettaBrendan LaPrade of MariettaMarissa Tempel of MariettaIlana Perras of MariettaAshley Ostertag of MariettaHaley Thacker of MariettaRobert Prillaman of MariettaAidan Kells of MariettaAndrew Tong of MariettaEllie Kean of MariettaTyran Wisniewski of MariettaJaden Shapiro of MariettaAva Gurule of MariettaMadelyn Harris of MariettaKatherine Ward of MariettaMason Hurst of MariettaHarrison Osoinach of MariettaCara Swartzlander of MariettaCatherine Crawford of MariettaZakary Kurnik of MariettaHannah Barker of MariettaCadence Tyler of Powder SpringsJack Bollenbacher of Powder SpringsChristi Johnson of Powder SpringsSydney Calvert of Powder SpringsAvery Maddox of Powder SpringsCaroline Conboy of Powder SpringsMoza Benniman of Powder SpringsMizuki Robinson of Powder SpringsRyan Jardin of Powder SpringsElizabeth Asselborn of Powder SpringsLaurana Bradley of Powder SpringsAlexandria Irby of Powder SpringsHalle Pascoe of Powder SpringsZachariah Stewart of Powder SpringsMarshall Bounds of SmyrnaThomas Blackwood of Smyrna

