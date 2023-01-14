Read full article on original website
Troopers Arrest One In Grundy County
One arrest in the area counties was reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday. At about 6:55 pm in Grundy County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Anthony M Seward of Browning for alleged leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, making a false report, driving while suspended – 2nd offense, and no seat belt. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail.
Chillicothe Police For Tuesday
Ninety-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 9:14 am, officers took a report of a dog bite in the area of Webster and Dickinson. Investigation continuing into owner of dog. 10:56 am, officers responded to a minor two vehicle...
Trenton teenager arrested on multiple allegations, another extradited back to Grundy County
A Trenton resident faces charges after he allegedly hit a police officer in the face. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 19-year-old Davidson Garrett was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on January 12th and charged on January 13th. He has been charged with two counts of felony...
Offender Death At Chillicothe Correction Center
An offender held at the Chillicothe Correction Center died early Sunday morning. The Missouri Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on January 15th at 1:30 am. She is reported to have died of apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault...
Clinton County Authorities Seeking Info in Weekend Illegal Dumping Incident
Clinton County authorities want the public’s help in a reported case of illegal dumping from this past weekend. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page says they received multiple phone calls of illegally dumped roofing debris Saturday at the Lathrop Bridge Access Conservation Area. Authorities say the...
Monday Police Report
Fifty-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 6:54 pm, Officers responded to Hedrick Medical Center in reference to a dog bite. There were no serious injuries reported. Officers also handled reports of suspicious persons, a parking complaint, and a funeral escort.
Two Teens Injured In Gentry County ATV Accident
Two male juveniles were injured following an ATV accident near Albany Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 13 year old operator of an ATV was driving northbound on Isaac Miller Trail, just south of Albany, and lost control of an ATV which began to skid and eventually overturned. The driver was thrown from the ATV. He received moderate injuries from the accident. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday includes several accidents and investigations. 10:16 am, Officer responded to the 200 block of N. Washington Street for a counterfeit bill. 10:51 am, Minor vehicle crash reported from 500 block of N. Washington Street. 12:04 pm, Subject calling and then came to PD on...
Carroll County Sheriff’s Department seeking public assistance identifying suspects
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating or providing information regarding two suspects who fled from a traffic stop and allegedly used the car to knock down a deputy. It was around 5 pm on Thursday when the deputy and a Carrollton police officer...
One juvenile hurt in rollover crash in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a rollover crash in Grundy County Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash on NE 20th Street a mile north of Trenton occurred at 3:35 p.m. Reports said the crash occurred as the 16-year-old...
One of two teenagers injured in crash north of Trenton
One of two teen boys from Trenton sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned one mile north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, January 13th. The 15-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. No injuries were reported for the 16-year-old driver.
CARROLL COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEKING TWO INDIVIDUALS
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
Booked Into Jail
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Chillicothe Police For Sunday
Forty-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Sunday. The calls included well-being checks, parking complaints, child custody issues, continued investigations, and suspicious vehicles. 7:24 p.m., Officers arrested a 53-year-old man for harassment in the 1700 block of Rosewood Ln. He was processed at the Police Department...
Three injured in crash on Highway 10 in Ray County
The Highway Patrol reports three Polo residents sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle struck a minivan in Ray County on Friday afternoon, January 13. The driver of a minivan, 63-year-old Stephen Mynatt, and one of his passengers, 60-year-old Christina Mynatt, were taken by a private vehicle to Excelsior Springs Hospital. The other passenger was a 12-year-old girl, who was taken by ambulance to Excelsior Springs Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Garrett Owings of Liberty.
Marceline Man Arrested
A Marceline man was arrested Thursday morning in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jordan L Haslett at about 10:40 am for alleged driving while revoked. He was also arrested on a Jackson County warrant for alleged assault and property Damage. He was processed and released.
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
Ray County Sheriff seeks assistance from public into investigation of skeletal remains
The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in an investigation into skeletal remains located in rural Ray County on April 27th, 2022. The remains have been identified as those of Colette Noelle Green, also known as Nicole Joann Kasch. She was a white female. Lieutenant Detective Andrea...
Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals
Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
Kirksville restaurant honors former employee killed in car wreck
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri fast-food restaurant pays tribute to one of its former employees killed in a car wreck last week. The Kirksville Burger King is honoring LaDonna Rude, formerly of Kirksville, with its sign out front which reads, "Ladonna: Loved and Missed." Rude worked at the...
