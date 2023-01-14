ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 21

John Balazek
4d ago

Every Democrat Voter is personally responsible. You Voted to live like that. These criminals would have been in jail where they belong if humans were in charge. Preying on people should be a Capital Offense.

Reply(3)
8
Ali_
4d ago

Just keep the good news rolling!!! So tired of these disgusting bums, make a good example and no Parole or early release either! Out on release with an ankle monitor and still going around doing felonies🤦🏾‍♂️...too bad this isn't Saudi Arabia or Yemen

Reply
2
milton turner
4d ago

Ok 11 years in Fed Prison no parole !!

Reply
14
