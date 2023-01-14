Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release

Read full article on original website
John Balazek
4d ago
Every Democrat Voter is personally responsible. You Voted to live like that. These criminals would have been in jail where they belong if humans were in charge. Preying on people should be a Capital Offense.
Reply(3)
8
Ali_
4d ago
Just keep the good news rolling!!! So tired of these disgusting bums, make a good example and no Parole or early release either! Out on release with an ankle monitor and still going around doing felonies🤦🏾♂️...too bad this isn't Saudi Arabia or Yemen
Reply
2
milton turner
4d ago
Ok 11 years in Fed Prison no parole !!
Reply
14
Related
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman dead in DC triple shooting, injured teen to be charged for gun possession
UPDATE 10:42 p.m. 1/17 — Police confirmed that the woman who was hit in the shooting died. They said that they believe she was an unintended target. The teen and the man, who police said they believe were the intended targets, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that they will be […]
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate West Gude Drive Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. in Rockville. At approximately 2:29 p.m., Montgomery County Police Officers and...
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Suspect Of Bank Robbery In Montgomery County.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Gaithersburg, Md. (BW)- Montgomery County Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday, January 17. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America in...
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Bank Robbery in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bank of America in the 400 block of N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
WTOP
After the blast: 3 families devastated by Montgomery Co. condo blast share struggle to pick up the pieces
On Nov. 16, an explosion and fire ripped through the Potomac Oaks Condominium in Gaithersburg, Maryland, destroying two buildings and damaging two others — and leaving many families without a place to live. Now, two months later, several families are revealing the struggles they’ve faced trying to keep a...
fox5dc.com
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
fox5dc.com
Triple shooting in Southeast leaves 1 woman dead
WASHINGTON - A woman is dead, a man is in the hospital, and a teenager is facing a gun charge after a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. The deadly incident, police said, took place Tuesday evening along Benning Road near H Street Southeast. D.C. police said they received the 911...
DC native, former basketball star provided gun in Alabama murder, court documents say
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — New information came Tuesday about the two men from the DMV who were charged with the capital murder of an Alabama woman this weekend. Sheriff’s deputies say D.C. native and former basketball star Darius Miles admitted to providing the gun used in the murder to Charles County, Md. native Michael […]
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: “Before the Honorable Karla Smith, a jury found defendant Sergey Danshin, 35, of Rockville, guilty of first-degree murder and related handgun charges for the death of 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena. On June 22nd, 2022, Danshin and co-defendant, Micah Clemons, 33, of Virginia, knocked on the door of a room at the Red Roof Inn along the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road in Rockville, where victim, Gonzalez-Mena, had been staying. After an initial confrontation, Danshin left the area of the room, only to return several minutes later to ambush Gonzalez-Mena. Danshin then fatally shot the victim.
NBC Washington
Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend
Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said. The victim was taken to the...
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Bank Robbery in Gaithersburg
Police responded to a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon in Gaithersburg. According to MCPD, “Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 3:36 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Bank of America at 474 N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburgfor the report of a bank robbery that just occurred. The preliminary investigation...
mocoshow.com
MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison After Being Convicted of Racketeering, Including Murders, and Federal Drug Charges
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Brayan Contreras-Avalos, a/k/a “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” age 28, of Langley Park, Maryland, late yesterday to the statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or “MS-13” and a concurrent five years in prison for a drug distribution conspiracy. Contreras-Avalos was convicted after a three-week trial, along with co-defendants Luis Flores-Reyes, a/k/a “Maloso,” “Lobo,”’ and “Viejo Lovvon,” age 42, of Arlington, Virginia and Jairo Jacome, a/k/a “Abuelo”, age 40, of Langley Park, Maryland.
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results
Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.
Comments / 21