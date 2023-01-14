ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones’ Ring Cycle

NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Opera will not start a new production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle in 2025 and is not sure whether it will move ahead with plans to present a staging of the tetralogy by director Richard Jones. The Met had announced in February 2021...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy