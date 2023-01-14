ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Join us at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society for a day to remember and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday Jan. 16, 2023. $10 per person (only tour of the day) 1:30 p.m. Showing of King: A Filmed Record …Montgomery To Memphis. He was...
