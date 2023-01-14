Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Join us at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society for a day to remember and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday Jan. 16, 2023. $10 per person (only tour of the day) 1:30 p.m. Showing of King: A Filmed Record …Montgomery To Memphis. He was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Illinois' ComEd seeks four-year, $1.47 billion rate increase to bolster the grid for EVs, electrification and climate change
ComEd filed for a four-year, $1.47 billion rate increase Tuesday with the Illinois Commerce Commission to bolster its grid for the demands of EVs, electrification and climate change. If approved by state regulators, ComEd customers will pay an average of $17 per month more for delivery charges by 2027, the...
