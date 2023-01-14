Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani, Red Sox, Padres, Astros, Brewers
Could a team that’s already loaded for this season be interested in landing Shohei Ohtani next offseason? It’s one of the MLB rumors we are tracking as we inch ever closer to spring training. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres to make a push for Shohei Ohtani?. According to...
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Will Yankees dare try unorthodox top prospect solution for left field hole?
Not sure if you’re aware, but the New York Yankees have a left field problem (unless you consider Aaron Hicks a solution). Not good. Pretty bad. Should probably be looked into. Luckily — and say it with us now — it doesn’t totally matter who the Opening Day left...
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson
After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
Lewin Diaz offseason saga comes to an end with Baltimore Orioles
After months of uncertainty, Lewin Diaz may have a home with the Baltimore Orioles. The frequently claimed, and subsequently released, first baseman had been a part of four different organizations this offseason, including two different stints in Baltimore. When he was designated for assignment again last week as the Orioles acquired Darwinzon Hernandez, it appeared as though his odyssey was continuing.
The New Era x Just Don Chicago Cubs hat collab is here
New Era and Just Don have collaborated to bring some new flare to a classic style. That's why you need to check out this Chicago Cubs hat. Two iconic brands - one old and one new - have collaborated to create a Chicago Cubs hat that every fan needs. When...
