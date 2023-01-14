Read full article on original website
Patrick W. Price
Patrick W. Price, born March 17, 1952, reunited with his beloved mother June (nee Bunell), father William Price, sister Susan Price Serio, and caring brother-in-law Thomas Serio on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Gentle and resolute, Pat moved to the beat of his own drum. Succeeding beyond expectation he overcame many...
Josephine Antoinette Boelkow (Amoroso), 89
Josephine Boelkow was born to eternal life on January 4, 2023, at Hamilton House Memory Care following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on May 31, 1933, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Anthony and Rosa Amoroso (Adornato). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband,...
Celine M. Wanke
Celine M. Wanke (nee Ellenbecker) was born to eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born in Frankfort,the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie (nee Decker) Ellenbecker on December 14, 1931. Celine was raised in Dorchester with her 12 siblings. She married the love of her life, Ervin J. Wanke, on May 20, 1950, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Athens. They later lived in Butler and Kewaskum.
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan (nee Heisdorf), at the spunky and knowledgeable age of 100, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by her five children. She was the daughter of John C. and Emma (Baumgartner) Heisdorf of Richfield, born September 30, 1922. She married Walter J. Stephan, her childhood sweetheart, on May 17, 1945, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, where they both were lifetime members. They were married 62 years when “Wally” passed away in 2007.
Clare Mae O’Leary
May 15, 1934 - Dec. 28, 2022. Clare Mae O’Leary, 88, a longtime resident of West Bend, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her residence. Clare was born on May 15, 1934, in Mauston, a daughter to the late Otto Fred Nelson and Tilly Nelson. She was...
Luella Joyce Hagen
Luella Joyce Hagen (nee Harth) was born to eternal life on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the age of 91 years 9 months at the Heartwood Senior Living in Appleton. She was born in Jackson (Katzenbach) on April 13, 1931, the daughter of the late Miles E. Harth and Mabel M. (nee Worden) Harth. Luella attended West Bend High School through junior year 1948. She married the love of her life, James Peter Hagen, on July 28, 1951, at St. Kilan’s Rectory.
Kathryn L. ‘Katie’ Czisny, 92
Kathryn “Katie” Czisny passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, at age 92. Kathryn Lenore Czisny (nee Bach) was born on October 20, 1930, in Cedarburg. She was the last of four children born to the late Raymond J. Bach and the late Adelaide S. (nee Ertl) Bach.
Alice C. Thom
Alice C. Thom, age 91 of Hartford passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Hartford Estates, where she resided the last 3 years. Alice was born December 22, 1931, in Horicon to Lydia E. (nee Bischoff) and Ervin W. Thom. She enjoyed working as a custodian at Peace Lutheran Church, Marty Zivko’s Ballroom, and Hartford Finishing. Alice was a longtime member of the Hartford Senior Friends as well as Peace Lutheran Church. Earlier years, Alice loved to dance, coordinate the Iron Ridge Picnics, and enjoyed volunteering for community activities with her friends.
Carrol Charles Krueger
Feb. 6, 1940 - Jan. 17, 2023. Carrol Charles Krueger, age 82, of Montello (formerly of Waukesha), passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. A memorial service for him will be held on Saturday, January 21, at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in...
Doris I. Tiegs, 90
Doris I. Tiegs, of Grafton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 12, 2023 at the age of 90. Doris was born on August 30, 1932, to her late parents, Mathias Hansen and Martha (nee Klein). Doris was united in marriage with Raymond Tiegs and they have been together...
Dennis C. Hames
Feb. 13, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2023. Dennis C. Hames, age 79, of Waubeka passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born February 13, 1943, in West Bend, son of the late John and Alice (nee Monday) Hames. He was a 1961 graduate of Port Washington High School and received a degree in Landscape Architecture from UW-Madison.
Terry Allen Sternig
June 6, 1965 - January 13, 2023. Terry Allen Sternig, age 57 of Hartford passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, after an all too short battle with cancer. He found eternal peace surrounded by his loving family at his side, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born...
Christine S. ‘Chris’ Block
Christine S. “Chris” Block (nee Horvath) found peace on January 2, 2023, at the age of 73. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerry; loving mother of Amy (Troy Verfuerth) Block, Kelly (Andy Johnson) Block and Christopher (Selena Leinbeck) Block. She was dear sister of Tom (Kathie) Horvath, Judy (Dennis) Schneider, Joan (Terry) Heuer, Jean (John) Herbst and the late Susan Callaway; adored sister-in-law of Kathy and Jim Block. She is further survived by other relatives, friends, and pets.
Marilyn L. Anderson
July 16, 1929 - January 15, 2023. Marilyn L. Anderson, 93, of Kewaskum passed away on January 15, 2023, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum. Marilyn was born on July 16, 1929, in Jackson. On July 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Walter Anderson at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. Walter preceded Marilyn in death on December 6, 1996. Marilyn was an accomplished organist, playing for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church when they were in downtown West Bend on a pipe organ as well as serving on a Ladies League for many years at church. Marilyn enjoyed sewing and quilting. Above all else, Marilyn loved seeing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Betty J. Hoover
Betty Jane Hoover (nee Mueller) was called to her heavenly home on January 14, 2023, at the age of 83 years. After a lifetime of hearing her savior Jesus's words from his under-shepherds, she now has heard the words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant,' from her chief shepherd, Jesus, in person, face to face.
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
Jerome B. Wachowiak “Waho,” 57
Mr. Jerome Wachowiak, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was 57 years old. Jerry was born in Milwaukee on November 16, 1965, son of Anthony and Phyllis (nee Worzalla) Wachowiak. He grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Tech High School with the class of 1983. After working for a few years, he went on to get his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marion College. On November 1, 1992, he married Lisa Ann Nierzwicki in St. Thomas, USVI.
Clifford ‘Cliff’ Stanisch
July 31, 1946 - Jan. 12, 2023. Clifford “Cliff” Stanisch of Waukesha went from home to heaven on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. After Cliff's diagnosis in September, he made up his mind to live fearlessly with faith and gratitude. Cliff was...
Judith A. Huibregtse, 82
Ms. Judi Huibregtse of Cedarburg, formerly of Oostburg, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon late Saturday evening, January 7, 2023. She was 82 years old. Judith was born September 15, 1940, daughter of Chester and Violet (nee Dickman) TeRonde. She grew up in Oostburg and attended local schools, graduating from Oostburg High School, Class of 1958, before continuing her education at UW-Madison where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
Faith, family, friends bolster Rennicke - 01
OCONOMOWOC — Evan Rennicke was recently described as a 10-year-old boy from Ixonia who enjoys all things sports — especially baseball, fishing, hunting and swimming. He certainly doesn’t specialize in those, however. To the contrary, just last fall he took on the dual challenge of running cross country for his team at St. Matthew’s Lutheran School of Oconomowoc and playing football for Lake Country Lutheran’s Thunder program.
