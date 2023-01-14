ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

gchscougars.com

Boys JV Basketball falls to Eastern Hancock 45 – 44 in OT

Greenfield-Central Boys JV basketball falls to 9-2 on the season after losing by one in overtime to county foe, Eastern Hancock. Boston Willard and Dylan Nance both finished with 13 points each to lead the Cougars. GC has a quick turnaround and will travel to Indianapolis Shortridge on Tuesday evening.
GREENFIELD, IN
gchscougars.com

Greenfield-Central vs. Franklin Central

The Cougars fell to Franklin Central in Saturday afternoon’s game. The team got itself into a 15-point deficit to end the first quarter and was unable to hit enough shots to find a way back into the game. The Flashers outrebounded the Cougars 31-16, which gave them multiple second chance shots under the basket.
GREENFIELD, IN
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win

Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case.  The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen

Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday

Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

DNR to begin development on $30 million Monon South Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once fully constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan during his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change

As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
FRANKFORT, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
INDIANA STATE
1027wbow.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN
gchscougars.com

Sponsorship Spotlight: Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber | Presented by VNN

We are excited to welcome Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber as an official partner of the Greenfield-Central athletic website!. Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber are area leaders in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, sewer, and drain services. Locally owned and providing 24/7 emergency services, Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber offers Greenfield HVAC repair and Greenfield plumbing repair to keep your home safe and comfortable. Experience true comfort from a local team you can trust!
GREENFIELD, IN
Zack Love

Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'

Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain and snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
INDIANA STATE

