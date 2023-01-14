Read full article on original website
gchscougars.com
Boys JV Basketball falls to Eastern Hancock 45 – 44 in OT
Greenfield-Central Boys JV basketball falls to 9-2 on the season after losing by one in overtime to county foe, Eastern Hancock. Boston Willard and Dylan Nance both finished with 13 points each to lead the Cougars. GC has a quick turnaround and will travel to Indianapolis Shortridge on Tuesday evening.
gchscougars.com
Greenfield-Central vs. Franklin Central
The Cougars fell to Franklin Central in Saturday afternoon’s game. The team got itself into a 15-point deficit to end the first quarter and was unable to hit enough shots to find a way back into the game. The Flashers outrebounded the Cougars 31-16, which gave them multiple second chance shots under the basket.
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at the IU men in the NET rankings, IU women hold at No. 6 in AP top-25
Coming on the heels of a three-game losing streak, an 18-point win over then No. 18 Wisconsin was not enough for IU men’s basketball to receive even a vote for the AP top-25. After falling out of the top-25 last week, this week marks the first time the Hoosiers have fallen completely out of the votes this season.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win
Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case. The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen
Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday
Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
korncountry.com
DNR to begin development on $30 million Monon South Trail
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once fully constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan during his State of the State address last week.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
Westfield Washington Schools to purchase 96 acres of land for new middle school
WESTFIELD, Ind.— Westfield Washington Schools is planning an expansion with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. “One of the fastest growing districts in Indiana, we just have to be prepared for future building sites and space that we will need to grow,” said Brian Tomamichel, Assistant Superintendent for […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pedestrian struck on Indy’s west side, critical condtion
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Indy's west side near W. 16th St. and Kessler Boulevard.
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
1027wbow.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
gchscougars.com
Sponsorship Spotlight: Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber | Presented by VNN
We are excited to welcome Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber as an official partner of the Greenfield-Central athletic website!. Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber are area leaders in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, sewer, and drain services. Locally owned and providing 24/7 emergency services, Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber offers Greenfield HVAC repair and Greenfield plumbing repair to keep your home safe and comfortable. Experience true comfort from a local team you can trust!
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
cbs4indy.com
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
