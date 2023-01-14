July 16, 1929 - January 15, 2023. Marilyn L. Anderson, 93, of Kewaskum passed away on January 15, 2023, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum. Marilyn was born on July 16, 1929, in Jackson. On July 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Walter Anderson at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. Walter preceded Marilyn in death on December 6, 1996. Marilyn was an accomplished organist, playing for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church when they were in downtown West Bend on a pipe organ as well as serving on a Ladies League for many years at church. Marilyn enjoyed sewing and quilting. Above all else, Marilyn loved seeing and spending time with her grandchildren.

KEWASKUM, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO