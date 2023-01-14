I got a free first-class upgrade on my flight from New York to London. The luxurious perks were absurd.
I live in London but grew up in Bermuda, where my parents still live. I'm a frequent flyer, and a Silver British Airways member to get double air miles to use toward my regular flights.
After a trip home over Christmas, and from there a trip to New York in the first week of January, I was due to fly back to London with British Airways' Club World class on a return ticket. This return ticket from London to NYC usually costs £1,700, or around $2,000.
But when I arrived at the check-in desk at JFK on Sunday at 5 a.m. for my 8 a.m. flight, staff told me that I was being upgraded to first class.
I looked up the price-comparison site Skyscanner and found first-class single tickets from New York to London with British Airways on sale for between £4,000 and £9,000, or between around $4,874 and $10,968. Gulp.
After making it through security, I found myself with an hour to spend in British Airways' new Chelsea Lounge in JFK's Terminal 8, accessible only to people traveling in first class, or American Airlines Business Premier on Flagship flights.The lounge, which opened in December, is decorated in calming neutral tones, a pleasant balm to the airport chaos outside. There's a large wrap-around bar fully stocked with a bartender ready to take travelers' orders upon entering the lounge. The crystal chandelier framing the bar added to the opulence of this exclusive space. A lounge attendant asked whether I would like a complimentary breakfast in their dining area. I declined and sat in the main seating section of the lounge, near the bar. Another attendant took my drink order and gave me a menu in case I changed my mind and wanted to order anything while I waited. I perused the snack bar and got a glass of water and a glass of fresh orange juice. The orange juice container had the ice in a plastic tube so it wouldn't dilute the juice, which I'd never seen before. The breakfast menu was extensive, but I wasn't very hungry at 6:30 a.m. I ordered an acai bowl as I waited for my gate to be announced to take full advantage of the lounge's amenities. Staff called my gate and I boarded the Boeing 777-200 aircraft that British Airways uses for long-haul flights. When I got to my seat, I was impressed with the amount of space I had to myself. The flight attendant referred to me by name, which I thought was a nice touch, and was very friendly. She offered me pajamas and slippers to change into before the plane took off, but I declined as I didn't plan to sleep. The seat had two pillows, one throw-sized and one full bed-sized pillow. Both were very soft and comfortable. There was also a blanket and headphones strapped to my footstool. Each chair had a dimmable reading light in a very quaint lampshade that almost felt Parisian. The seat spanned two windows with views of the sunrise. There was a personal closet space to store my shoes and coat. I had already tossed my jacket in the overheard container, but I imagine this would be great if you're traveling for business. Staff gave me the extensive in-flight menu and took my order before we took off. This surprised me but I later realized it was so staff could serve us our first meal as soon as we reached cruising altitude. The menu offered 3 courses for each meal, with breakfast served right after take-off and our "light meal" served before landing. I was also offered a drink before takeoff, the flight attendant suggested champagne or orange juice, but I went for water to stay hydrated. The drink came on a linen coaster, another weirdly luxurious quirk. I was also given a toiletry bag decorated in a fun floral print, which felt well-made. The bag contained a large selection of items including beauty products from Elemis, a high-end cosmetic brand, a pen, an eye mask, socks, a compact mirror, and earplugs. Classical music played overhead before takeoff. I wasn't sure if British Airways pipes music through the whole plane, or just in first class. Before takeoff, staff offered me a hot scented towel on a little glass plate. Some of the perks, like a towel on a plate, felt a little absurd. For all my seat's amenities, I couldn't find anywhere easily accessible to put my phone and book during take off. I ended up stashing them in the magazine holder for safekeeping. Once we were at cruising altitude, I was able to adjust my seat to a more comfortable position. However, I didn't find the dial that controlled the seat very user-friendly. I settled in to watch some of the in-flight entertainment. The TV screen that extends from the inner wall of the seat was large and completely touch-screen. The complimentary headphones they provided were incredibly good quality, which struck me as bizarre as they are single-use and can only be used in the airplane’s double-pronged headphone jack. Within half an hour of reaching cruising altitude, the flight attendant came to set my place for breakfast. I was extremely impressed with the restaurant quality of the place setting. My "table" was set with a white linen tablecloth, multiple sets of silverware, and individual salt and pepper grinders. My coffee came with a milk jug and a sugar dish. I felt like I was in a fancy café. I had the ricotta-and-truffle omelet for breakfast and chose a slice of toast from the bakery basket — croissants and danishes were also available. The omelet came with mushrooms and tomatoes — a welcome healthy addition. The entire dish required a lot of additional seasoning with salt and pepper, which made me think that, even in first class, airplane food can be bland. I continued watching films for the remainder of my flight. The window blind can also be adjusted to prevent glare on the screen or if you felt like sleeping. Two and a half hours after breakfast was served, the flight attendant came around with a basket of snacks. I chose some popcorn and a chocolate truffle. Four and a half hours and an entire season of "Derry Girls" later, the "light-meal" service began. I ordered a bulgur-wheat, tomato, and cucumber salad to start and a small loaf of bread from the bread basket. The flight attendant cleared my salad plate and replaced it with my second course, a "mezze rigatoni" with asparagus sauce and tomatoes. The sauce was quite soupy, which made it difficult to eat without a spoon, which didn't make it into the array of cutlery my place was set with. I'm glad I had the opportunity to travel first class. I can definitely see the appeal of a seat that becomes a bed, with a turndown service and a large TV screen for an overnight flight or a longer journey. But I can't see myself paying thousands to cross the Atlantic like this again. Read the original article on Business Insider
