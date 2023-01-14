ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I got a free first-class upgrade on my flight from New York to London. The luxurious perks were absurd.

By Kiera Fields
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Kiera Fields/Insider

  • I flew with British Airways from New York to London and got a free first-class upgrade.
  • With the upgrade, I could access the newly renovated exclusive Chelsea Lounge in JFK's Terminal 8.
  • I was surprised by some of the luxurious perks like a personal closet and pre-flight hot towels.

I live in London but grew up in Bermuda, where my parents still live. I'm a frequent flyer, and a Silver British Airways member to get double air miles to use toward my regular flights.

After a trip home over Christmas, and from there a trip to New York in the first week of January, I was due to fly back to London with British Airways' Club World class on a return ticket. This return ticket from London to NYC usually costs £1,700, or around $2,000.

But when I arrived at the check-in desk at JFK on Sunday at 5 a.m. for my 8 a.m. flight, staff told me that I was being upgraded to first class.

I looked up the price-comparison site Skyscanner and found first-class single tickets from New York to London with British Airways on sale for between £4,000 and £9,000, or between around $4,874 and $10,968. Gulp.

After making it through security, I found myself with an hour to spend in British Airways' new Chelsea Lounge in JFK's Terminal 8, accessible only to people traveling in first class, or American Airlines Business Premier on Flagship flights.

The lounge, which opened in December, is decorated in calming neutral tones, a pleasant balm to the airport chaos outside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WB8jU_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

There's a large wrap-around bar fully stocked with a bartender ready to take travelers' orders upon entering the lounge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dyHb_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The crystal chandelier framing the bar added to the opulence of this exclusive space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5l3k_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

A lounge attendant asked whether I would like a complimentary breakfast in their dining area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdTZU_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I declined and sat in the main seating section of the lounge, near the bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLyAJ_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Another attendant took my drink order and gave me a menu in case I changed my mind and wanted to order anything while I waited.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhmtt_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I perused the snack bar and got a glass of water and a glass of fresh orange juice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCnjS_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The orange juice container had the ice in a plastic tube so it wouldn't dilute the juice, which I'd never seen before.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGHmT_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The breakfast menu was extensive, but I wasn't very hungry at 6:30 a.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sx1Sv_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I ordered an acai bowl as I waited for my gate to be announced to take full advantage of the lounge's amenities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuEH0_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Staff called my gate and I boarded the Boeing 777-200 aircraft that British Airways uses for long-haul flights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWr0I_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

When I got to my seat, I was impressed with the amount of space I had to myself.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwzI9_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The flight attendant referred to me by name, which I thought was a nice touch, and was very friendly. She offered me pajamas and slippers to change into before the plane took off, but I declined as I didn't plan to sleep.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJtFv_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The seat had two pillows, one throw-sized and one full bed-sized pillow. Both were very soft and comfortable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3zB0_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

There was also a blanket and headphones strapped to my footstool.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n281f_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Each chair had a dimmable reading light in a very quaint lampshade that almost felt Parisian.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2EWj_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Business Insider

The seat spanned two windows with views of the sunrise.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOreS_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

There was a personal closet space to store my shoes and coat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1zDi_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I had already tossed my jacket in the overheard container, but I imagine this would be great if you're traveling for business.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6QI3_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Staff gave me the extensive in-flight menu and took my order before we took off. This surprised me but I later realized it was so staff could serve us our first meal as soon as we reached cruising altitude.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367XSx_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The menu offered 3 courses for each meal, with breakfast served right after take-off and our "light meal" served before landing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7bXp_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I was also offered a drink before takeoff, the flight attendant suggested champagne or orange juice, but I went for water to stay hydrated. The drink came on a linen coaster, another weirdly luxurious quirk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rsiya_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I was also given a toiletry bag decorated in a fun floral print, which felt well-made.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHzqD_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The bag contained a large selection of items including beauty products from Elemis, a high-end cosmetic brand, a pen, an eye mask, socks, a compact mirror, and earplugs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3Q1C_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Classical music played overhead before takeoff. I wasn't sure if British Airways pipes music through the whole plane, or just in first class.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FW3pv_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Before takeoff, staff offered me a hot scented towel on a little glass plate. Some of the perks, like a towel on a plate, felt a little absurd.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WyHI_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

For all my seat's amenities, I couldn't find anywhere easily accessible to put my phone and book during take off. I ended up stashing them in the magazine holder for safekeeping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wF75m_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Once we were at cruising altitude, I was able to adjust my seat to a more comfortable position. However, I didn't find the dial that controlled the seat very user-friendly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5BDT_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I settled in to watch some of the in-flight entertainment. The TV screen that extends from the inner wall of the seat was large and completely touch-screen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWeq_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The complimentary headphones they provided were incredibly good quality, which struck me as bizarre as they are single-use and can only be used in the airplane’s double-pronged headphone jack.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eReJB_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Within half an hour of reaching cruising altitude, the flight attendant came to set my place for breakfast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1fM5_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I was extremely impressed with the restaurant quality of the place setting. My "table" was set with a white linen tablecloth, multiple sets of silverware, and individual salt and pepper grinders.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYdwX_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

My coffee came with a milk jug and a sugar dish. I felt like I was in a fancy café.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQzSp_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I had the ricotta-and-truffle omelet for breakfast and chose a slice of toast from the bakery basket — croissants and danishes were also available.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njfgF_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The omelet came with mushrooms and tomatoes — a welcome healthy addition. The entire dish required a lot of additional seasoning with salt and pepper, which made me think that, even in first class, airplane food can be bland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gr7Zp_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I continued watching films for the remainder of my flight. The window blind can also be adjusted to prevent glare on the screen or if you felt like sleeping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xz7yX_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Two and a half hours after breakfast was served, the flight attendant came around with a basket of snacks. I chose some popcorn and a chocolate truffle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dZtc_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Four and a half hours and an entire season of "Derry Girls" later, the "light-meal" service began.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omQuQ_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I ordered a bulgur-wheat, tomato, and cucumber salad to start and a small loaf of bread from the bread basket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AubT0_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The flight attendant cleared my salad plate and replaced it with my second course, a "mezze rigatoni" with asparagus sauce and tomatoes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2pGv_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

The sauce was quite soupy, which made it difficult to eat without a spoon, which didn't make it into the array of cutlery my place was set with.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEk3s_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

I'm glad I had the opportunity to travel first class. I can definitely see the appeal of a seat that becomes a bed, with a turndown service and a large TV screen for an overnight flight or a longer journey. But I can't see myself paying thousands to cross the Atlantic like this again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uVCt_0kEiJmH800

Kiera Fields/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

Business Insider

