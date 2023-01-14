Effective: 2023-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY .After about a month with little snow to speak of, a significant snowfall is expected for much of the forecast area. Some mixing may occur at onset and across southern New Hampshire, but overall a mostly snow event is anticipated. The bulk of the moderate to heavy snow will fall Thursday night and early Friday. Some of the southern portions of the snowfall may be wet and sticky, leading to an elevated risk of power outages as snowfall approaches 4 inches. Additional light and fluffy accumulations are likely Friday during the day. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 6 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO