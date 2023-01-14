Read full article on original website
Related
wjhl.com
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that found Nevada...
wjhl.com
Lobby Day brings dueling rallies on gun debate to Virginia State Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians on both sides of the gun debate rallied at the Virginia State Capitol on Monday. Despite calls for action, many reforms appear destined for gridlock in the 2023 session due to a politically-divided government. That’s not stopping lawmakers from playing offense in an election year that will see every seat in the General Assembly on the ballot.
wjhl.com
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 39-year-old felon who overwhelmingly lost a bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican paid for four men to shoot at Democratic lawmakers’ homes in recent months, including one house where a 10-year-old girl was asleep, police said. The case against Solomon...
DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
wjhl.com
California sees extensive storm damage as weather calms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday. Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of houses and...
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Foggy morning, milder afternoon
Fog remains thick in some areas limiting visibility for areas mainly west of the I-26 corridor. Given some breaks in the clouds today, temperatures will trend milder with upper 50’s to near 60. Wet Thursday. Another storm system will evolve over middle and western Tennessee tonight and advance towards...
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Mostly cloudy and mild Thursday, Breezy evening ahead
Fog is starting to break apart in most areas. Other areas are still seeing some patchy fog. With filtered sunshine, temperatures will trend milder with the upper 50s to near 60 in some locations. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next storm system. Wet Thursday. Another storm...
wjhl.com
Winds picking up through the overnight as rain moves in
Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Wednesday night with scattered showers late. The low will be 48 degrees. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee from 4 AM to 1 PM Thursday. Winds across the higher elevations will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
Comments / 0