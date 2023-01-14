ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

The Other Top 25: Kent State jumps into top 10

Almost the entire top 10 in this week’s Other Top 25 remained the same except for Kent State, who jumped from No. 21 to eighth. The Flashes have won eight straight games, and at 4-0 in MAC play, they are off to their best start in the conference since 2004-05.
KENT, OH
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Use Big Runs to Take Down McKinley 58-42

In a game of runs, Hoover (6-5) made the most of theirs as they took down the Bulldogs (5-6) 58-42 Friday night at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse. Senior forward Hunter Ross was the games top scorer, finishing with 18 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. After a layup from McKinley sophomore Keith Quincy
NORTH CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
AKRON, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Akron PD Investigating Road Rage Incident

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Road rage, reaching another level in Akron. A motorist at a stop sign at Frase and Eastwood Avenues heard the horn honking behind him. Next thing he knew, someone got out of the white SUV and began firing at his car. The...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Guardians’ 2023 international free-agent class headed by SS Welbyn Francisca, OF Yerlin Luis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians on the first day of the international free agent signing period announced the signing of 24 players. The top two players they signed were shortstop Welbyn Francisca and outfielder Yerlin Luis. Francisca and Luis are from La Romana in the Dominican Republic and were rated among the top 50 international free agents by mlb.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Harrison News-Herald

At home in Harrison County

CADIZ—When Robert Cochran was 32 years old, he emigrated to what would, nearly ten years later, become Harrison County. The year was 1803, and Cadiz was recently established. Cochran bought 80 acres of land about a mile outside of town for $200. There, according to the book “Historical Collections of Harrison County,” he built “a cabin of poles, daubed inside and out with mud, having a stick chimney, puncheon floor, clap-board roof, and clap-board door.” In the winter, he was joined by his friend John Maholm. They would have their meals together and then head out to each work on their own, clearing the land.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH

