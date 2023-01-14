Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What Surprised This South Shore Resident The Most About Being on a CBS Reality ShowDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
NECN
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire
Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire. When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke...
NECN
BPDA Proposes Changing Height Limits for Downtown Buildings
Boston Planning and Development Agency officials on Tuesday proposed revamping the way new buildings are approved in downtown Boston and Chinatown, saying developers may surpass certain heights if they give to a new city fund meant to benefit the neighborhoods. The potential changes are part of the BPDA’s recently relaunched...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
NECN
PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston
A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
NECN
2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common
A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys, both of Boston, were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called...
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
NECN
Boston Police Looking for Woman Last Seen in December
Police have asked for the public's help locating a woman who was last heard from at the end of December. Boston police say 45-year-old Lori Baxter sent a text message shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 but hasn't been heard from since. Baxter is known to frequent the...
NECN
From 50 to Flakes: Big Weather Change Ahead as Late Week Snow Looms
Boston hit 50 degrees on Wednesday but our mild weather is about to take a turn, with Weather Winter Advisories and a Winter Storm Watch issued for the region to end out the week. By Wednesday night, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees,...
universalhub.com
Woman shot in Polish Triangle
Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
Early Alert Ahead of Late-Week Storm
We have some March weather in the air today. The afternoon will be dry with some cracks in the clouds. It won’t be the brightest, but it will be quite pleasant with highs around 50. FIRST SOME RAIN…. Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon....
Woman shot near Andrew Square on Sunday night
Live Boston is reporting that a woman was shot in front of a liquor store on Dorchester Ave. on Sunday night. BPD and Boston EMS were on the scene. No further details are available. Photo via Live Boston.
NECN
Boston-Based Starry Continues to Cut Jobs as It Struggles to Stay Afloat
Boston-based Starry Inc. is cutting deeply into its workforce— already reduced by more than 50% last year —as the Boston Internet provider is scrambling to save capital in an effort to stay afloat. A Starry spokesperson confirmed to the Business Journals on Wednesday that the company is cutting...
NECN
Manchester, NH Begins Clearing Out Homeless Encampment Following Judge's Ruling
The City of Manchester, New Hampshire, began packing up and pushing out the homeless population from an encampment that's been set up along a stretch of the city's sidewalks Wednesday. City workers showed up bright and early Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge ruled the City...
NECN
Search Expands for Brookfield Woman, Missing a Week
A week after she went missing, the search for a Brookfield woman expanded on Tuesday, with a Massachusetts State Police helicopter joining police and other law enforcement officials searching the area on land. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10 at about 8:30 p.m., walking away from the...
NECN
Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
whdh.com
Man arrested after smashing taxi window, ticket machines with a brick at Ashmont MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing a taxi window and several machines with a brick at the Ashmont MBTA station, according to Transit Police. Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The man allegedly smashes a taxi window, AFC ticket machines, and an...
NECN
Waltham Food Pantry Forced to Find New Home, Facing Resistance From Neighborhoods
Keeping up with demand for food assistance is difficult enough but one nonprofit in Waltham, Massachusetts, is pulling double duty trying to feed families in need while also being in need of a home themselves. The organization Healthy Waltham says it’s in a difficult position as the temporary solution they’ve found is set to expire in a few weeks.
NECN
Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say
Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
Comments / 0