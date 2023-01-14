ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire. When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke...
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

BPDA Proposes Changing Height Limits for Downtown Buildings

Boston Planning and Development Agency officials on Tuesday proposed revamping the way new buildings are approved in downtown Boston and Chinatown, saying developers may surpass certain heights if they give to a new city fund meant to benefit the neighborhoods. The potential changes are part of the BPDA’s recently relaunched...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston

A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common

A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys, both of Boston, were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Police Looking for Woman Last Seen in December

Police have asked for the public's help locating a woman who was last heard from at the end of December. Boston police say 45-year-old Lori Baxter sent a text message shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 but hasn't been heard from since. Baxter is known to frequent the...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Woman shot in Polish Triangle

Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Early Alert Ahead of Late-Week Storm

We have some March weather in the air today. The afternoon will be dry with some cracks in the clouds. It won’t be the brightest, but it will be quite pleasant with highs around 50. FIRST SOME RAIN…. Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon....
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston-Based Starry Continues to Cut Jobs as It Struggles to Stay Afloat

Boston-based Starry Inc. is cutting deeply into its workforce— already reduced by more than 50% last year —as the Boston Internet provider is scrambling to save capital in an effort to stay afloat. A Starry spokesperson confirmed to the Business Journals on Wednesday that the company is cutting...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Search Expands for Brookfield Woman, Missing a Week

A week after she went missing, the search for a Brookfield woman expanded on Tuesday, with a Massachusetts State Police helicopter joining police and other law enforcement officials searching the area on land. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10 at about 8:30 p.m., walking away from the...
BROOKFIELD, MA
NECN

Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting

A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Waltham Food Pantry Forced to Find New Home, Facing Resistance From Neighborhoods

Keeping up with demand for food assistance is difficult enough but one nonprofit in Waltham, Massachusetts, is pulling double duty trying to feed families in need while also being in need of a home themselves. The organization Healthy Waltham says it’s in a difficult position as the temporary solution they’ve found is set to expire in a few weeks.
WALTHAM, MA
NECN

Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

