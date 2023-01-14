ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police: Armed gunman opens fire on patrol officers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for the person who opened fire on officers patrolling in the Grant Park community Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near North 54th Street and East 30th Avenue when three officers in plain clothes from Tampa's Street Anti-Crime (SAC) squad were on proactive patrol in an unmarked car, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'I'm bombing the school': Wesley Chapel teen arrested for posting threat on Snapchat

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested after Pasco County deputies learned he posted a threat to bomb his school, investigators said. The teen was arrested Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, he shared on Snapchat the following message, "I`m bombing the school tmr. U must be crazy." He attends Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Brooksville man thought he hit deer in deadly hit-and-run crash

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 66-year-old man accused of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash Monday in Brooksville told authorities that he thought he hit a deer. After seeing reports of the crash that occurred westbound on Citrus Way and west of Glory Lane, the 66-year-old contacted authorities and said that he thought it was an animal he hit with his pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years

FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials say argument possibly led to apparent murder-suicide in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An argument possibly led to an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to 1825 Stancel Drive in an unincorporated part of Clearwater about a shooting involving a man and a woman. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 70, dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

