2 teens in custody after Tampa officers shot at in Grant Park, police say
A teenager was arrested for allegedly firing shots at three police officers who were patrolling Tampa's Grant Park neighborhood Tuesday night.
16-year-old accused of shooting at unmarked Tampa police car
A teenager was accused of shooting at an unmarked Tampa Police Department patrol car on Tuesday.
Tampa police: Armed gunman opens fire on patrol officers
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for the person who opened fire on officers patrolling in the Grant Park community Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near North 54th Street and East 30th Avenue when three officers in plain clothes from Tampa's Street Anti-Crime (SAC) squad were on proactive patrol in an unmarked car, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said.
Police: Preteen, teen in custody after Manatee County school buses shot by BB guns
BRADENTON, Fla. — Two minors are in custody after Bradenton police said two school buses in Manatee County were shot at with what appeared to be BB gun pellets on Tuesday. In an update Wednesday, police said an 11-year-old and 17-year-old would be charged with second-degree felonies in connection to the shooting.
Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
Pasco County teen arrested for threatening school on social media, deputies say
A 13-year-old high school student was arrested Tuesday after making a threat on social media toward a school in Pasco County, according to authorities.
St. Pete police: Woman driving with children in car arrested after deadly DUI crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was arrested Monday evening after causing a deadly crash while driving impaired, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers explain at around 7:30 p.m., 37-year-old Ieasha Boyd was driving a silver BMW with a 12-year-old and a 5-year-old child inside. When approaching...
fox13news.com
'I'm bombing the school': Wesley Chapel teen arrested for posting threat on Snapchat
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested after Pasco County deputies learned he posted a threat to bomb his school, investigators said. The teen was arrested Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, he shared on Snapchat the following message, "I`m bombing the school tmr. U must be crazy." He attends Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel.
Mother of 20-year-old crash victim shares her pain ahead of suspect’s court hearing
LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — 20-year-old Michael Hoerig had dreams of being Mr. Olympian. His dreams were cut short in Oct. 2022 when he was hit by a teenage driver believed to be traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour, leaving him brain-dead. Hoerig died days later. “Every day I wake up thinking he’s still […]
FHP: Brooksville man thought he hit deer in deadly hit-and-run crash
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 66-year-old man accused of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash Monday in Brooksville told authorities that he thought he hit a deer. After seeing reports of the crash that occurred westbound on Citrus Way and west of Glory Lane, the 66-year-old contacted authorities and said that he thought it was an animal he hit with his pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.
niceville.com
Pasco drug dealer forfeits house, $400K; sentenced to 21 years
FLORIDA – A Pasco County man who admitted to dealing drugs has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit his house and more than $400,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Mary...
St. Pete Woman With 2 Kids In Her Vehicle Charged In Fatal DUI Crash Monday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A St. Petersburg woman has been charged with DUI Manslaughter and child neglect after crashing into a pickup truck and killing the driver. On Monday at around 7:30 p.m., a silver BMW 750IL, driven by Ieasha Boyd, 37, with a 12-year-old
Motorcyclist dies after Pasco County crash
A New Port Richey motorcyclist died after a crash on Monday morning.
Hit-and-run: Brooksville woman left to die on side of road after crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene.
fox13news.com
Case against Lutz man accused of killing, dismembering woman’s body hits legal roadblock
TAMPA, Fla. - The case against a Lutz man accused of killing a Pennsylvania woman more than a year ago has hit a legal roadblock. Robert Kessler is facing first-degree murder charges, but it turns out a key element to the prosecution's case remains a mystery – the victim's cause and manner of death.
Officials say argument possibly led to apparent murder-suicide in Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. — An argument possibly led to an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to 1825 Stancel Drive in an unincorporated part of Clearwater about a shooting involving a man and a woman. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 70, dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
fox13news.com
Tampa man convicted of beating his wife to death sentenced to 12 years
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man whose wife died after he beat her unconscious and claimed her resulting death was actually due to long-term kidney failure has been sentenced to 12 years in jail. In 2021, Phoebe Kelly Barker clung to life as she entered the hospital with bruises all...
10NEWS
Sarasota woman charged with 5 counts of attempted murder
"You think I'm playing?" police report Andrea Allen saying while standing in the living room.
Mother, 2 children critically injured after darting in front of SUV in Lakeland, police say
A mother and her two children were seriously injured in Lakeland Sunday night when police say they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
