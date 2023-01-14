Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Says Stephanie McMahon Will ‘Definitely Be Missed’
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has addressed former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure. On January 10, Stephanie shared a public statement announcing her resignation from her roles in WWE. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that Stephanie did so much for the company,...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Weighs In On Possible WWE Sale And Vince McMahon's Involvement
The potential sale of WWE has everyone in the wrestling world talking. Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed with show anchors Morgan Brennan and David Faber what he sees as the next chapter of WWE. "It's an exciting brand," Johnson said, noting...
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon’s Presence At WWE Events Will Be Missed
Many fans and professional wrestlers alike were utterly shocked and dumbfounded that Stephanie McMahon would ever end up leaving WWE after giving her life to the company for so many years. While speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked to share his thoughts on...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Prefers Working Heel
The second half of 2022 saw Dominik Mysterio undergo a major character change after he turned on his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle, and since then the rising star has not looked back. Mysterio has been a key member of The Judgment Day, establishing a winning partnership with Rhea Ripley and recently taking on a tough prisoner gimmick, and he admitted to "Keepin' It 100" that he "did feel a lot more comfortable" playing a heel character than his previous babyface run.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Upcoming Plan For Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross quickly made a name for herself in the WWE after her debut as she showcased her talents and abilities for fans. She is particularly well-known for her role as a member of the SaNITy stable in NXT, along with fellow wrestlers Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe. WWE might bring the faction back, so it seems the company has plans for Cross.
wrestletalk.com
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38
According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
ComicBook
WWE Raw: More Members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline Confirmed for Raw's 30th Anniversary (Update)
WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary next week in Philadelphia and will feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Roman Reigns. The Usos announced during this week's episode that every generation of The Bloodline will be in attendance for the ceremony, and it's now being reported via The Daily Item that both Rikishi and Samu will be in attendance at the show. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa while Samu is the oldest son of The Wild Samoan's Afa.
wrestletalk.com
New Clue To Identity of WWE’s Uncle Howdy Revealed
The true identity of Uncle Howdy has been revealed by a WWE fan who encountered the character backstage at the January 9 WWE Raw. WWE fan Chloe Canterbury, host of the What’s Up, WWE Universe? podcast, revealed some interesting tidbits of information, saying:. “Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and...
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
wrestlinginc.com
Hurricane Helms Reacts After Wrestler On AEW Dark Strikes A Familiar Pose
During this Tuesday's episode of "AEW Dark," an independent wrestler known as Jaiden was in a match with AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs. While Hobbs won the match, Jaiden's performance — and "pose" — caught the attention of former WWE star and current WWE producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms. In...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
wrestletalk.com
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton’s Career Almost Ended Before Taking Absence From WWE
Randy Orton is one of the most tenured and decorated athletes in WWE for the last 20 years. The Viper has been out of action for a long time now, and it looks like his injury issue was very severe even before Orton was taken off WWE television programming. Randy...
stillrealtous.com
Major Return Confirmed For The WWE Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is quickly approaching and some big returns have been rumored for the event. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June of last year, but it was confirmed this week on Monday Night Raw that The American Nightmare will be making his return at the Royal Rumble.
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
PWMania
The New Day Hosting Funeral on WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Line-Up
New WWE NXT matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will discuss their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion, with Breakker winning via count out when the ropes broke for the second time.
