ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years

Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
WWD

Gucci Men’s Fall 2023

From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign

Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
NEW YORK STATE
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
hypebeast.com

Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez

After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed

This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hypebeast.com

A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release

Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
The Independent

These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts

Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen

Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler. Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching. The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and...
ASPEN, CO
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Debuts A New Layered 'Butterfly' Cut

TikTok is never one to let us down when it comes to the buzziest of trends and most recently, BeautyTok has presented us with the 'butterfly haircut'. Not sold? Well, you will be once you see Jennifer Lopez rocking the look. In a recent Instagram reel posted by the promo...
WWD

Balmain Pre-Fall 2023

Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy