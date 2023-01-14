Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Gucci Men’s Fall 2023
From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Wore a Revealing Two-Piece Outfit That Will Make You Do Double Takes
Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood. A red carpet appearance for Dakota Johnson means a memorable fashion moment that will be talked about for years to come. Back in October 2019, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended the Academy...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
hypebeast.com
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out this year
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
Tri-City Herald
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts
Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen
Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler. Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching. The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Debuts A New Layered 'Butterfly' Cut
TikTok is never one to let us down when it comes to the buzziest of trends and most recently, BeautyTok has presented us with the 'butterfly haircut'. Not sold? Well, you will be once you see Jennifer Lopez rocking the look. In a recent Instagram reel posted by the promo...
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
womansday.com
See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress
Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
