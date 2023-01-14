Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-Vonn has 63rd World Cup victory.
1937 — Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker and Cy Young are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in the second year of voting. 1952 — The Professional Golfers Association approves the participation of blacks in golf tournaments. 1972 — Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers becomes the...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open.
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Denis Kudla, United States, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-3. Enzo Couacaud, France, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-4, 7-5, 6-0. Men’s Singles. Second Round. Jannik Sinner (15), Italy, def. Tomas Martin...
