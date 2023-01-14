Thank good for the cold case unit and all those that never gave up in finding the identity of his innocent victim that was thrown out like garbage and also thanks for making sure that the world knew his identity and that he was a child and didn’t deserve what happened to him either! God bless all involved in helping with this cold case and making sure that was in fact was somebody, and he was in fact a human being!
I've followed and learned about this story for many, many years. I'm only 38 and I know this happened way before my time. I hoped and prayed that this cold case would be solved. when I heard it had been solved, I was both shocked and relieved at the same time. I'm so glad they finally have a name for this sweet little boy. May he rest in peace 🕊️

