ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 5

M L C
3d ago

Thank good for the cold case unit and all those that never gave up in finding the identity of his innocent victim that was thrown out like garbage and also thanks for making sure that the world knew his identity and that he was a child and didn’t deserve what happened to him either! God bless all involved in helping with this cold case and making sure that was in fact was somebody, and he was in fact a human being!

Reply
4
Mary Wilson
3d ago

I've followed and learned about this story for many, many years. I'm only 38 and I know this happened way before my time. I hoped and prayed that this cold case would be solved. when I heard it had been solved, I was both shocked and relieved at the same time. I'm so glad they finally have a name for this sweet little boy. May he rest in peace 🕊️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Young Alligator Found Abandoned in Plastic Bin on Empty New Jersey Lot

A good Samaritan called the Monmouth County SPCA after finding the gator in a bin near his home A young alligator found abandoned in a plastic bin on an empty lot in New Jersey has found a new home.  On Jan. 16, the Monmouth County SPCA (MCSPCA) shared on Facebook that a good Samaritan recently reached out to the organization after discovering a plastic container with a live alligator inside near their home.  The MCSPCA immediately took action, providing shelter for the abandoned animal in a climate-controlled area in...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29

Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
CBS News

House Oversight chairman asks University of Pennsylvania for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs

Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden's handling of government records.
WASHINGTON, PA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.

Sapphire Wiggins and Kevin SheltonPhoto byThe Charley Project. Sapphire Wiggins dreamed of becoming a police officer and later wanted a career in acting, reports The Charley Project. The New Jersey resident was the mother of a six-year-old son and was described as outgoing and personable by her family. 32-year-old Sapphire Wiggins was dating 50-year-old Kevin Shelton, a Bridgeton native and tile setter for Tile Setters Union No. 7.
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
CBS News

CBS News

589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy