ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Everton's board of directors to skip Southampton game over security concern

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgIbs_0kEiHPzj00

(Reuters) - Everton’s board of directors have been advised not to attend their Premier League home game against Southampton later on Saturday due to a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”, the club said.

Everton said that Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp have “reluctantly accepted” the outcome of the safety assessment carried out by security advisors.

“Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have gathered, the club’s board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture,” a security and safety advisor said.

Everton said it was an “unprecedented decision” for the club. “... Never before has our entire Board of Directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians,” the club added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Arsenal investigating two ‘disburbing’ anti-semitic incidents after derby

Arsenal say two “disturbing” incidents of anti-semitism are being investigated following the north London derby against Tottenham. The Premier League club have announced one of the incidents took place at Sunday’s game, which Arsenal won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the other at a public house in Islington.
Reuters

Soccer-Salernitana appoint new coach - two days after sacking him

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Serie A side Salernitana appointed a familiar face as their new coach on Wednesday, bringing Davide Nicola back to the club only two days after sacking him. Nicola was relieved of his duties on Monday, a day after a chastening 8-2 defeat at Atalanta, but club president Danilo Iervolino took the remarkable step of recalling him to the position on Wednesday to give the coach "another chance".
BBC

Mana Iwabuchi: Tottenham sign Japan midfielder on loan from WSL rivals Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal. The Japan international midfielder, 29, has moved to Spurs for the rest of the season. Iwabuchi joined Arsenal in summer 2021 after a short spell at Aston Villa. However, she has made...
SB Nation

Mokbel: Growing speculation over Conte’s future at Tottenham Hotspur

I didn’t figure it would take long, and in this case I was right. Just over one day after Tottenham Hotspur’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Arsenal in the North London Derby, the first report has emerged in the British sports media that casts doubts on whether Antonio Conte will remain at Spurs.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy