California attorney general sues insulin makers, pharmacy managers for alleged overcharges

California is taking three big pharmas and three pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to court over their alleged roles in keeping insulin prices so high. The state filed a superior court complaint on Thursday accusing Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly of aggressively raising the list price of their insulin products ” in lockstep with each other to artificial levels.” Plaintiffs also accused the PBM defendants — OptumRx, CVS Caremark and Express Scripts — of obtaining rebates from the manufacturers for favorable placement on formularies, thus incentivizing the companies “to raise their list prices high and higher.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO