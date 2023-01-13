California attorney general sues insulin makers, pharmacy managers for alleged overcharges

Read full article on original website
endpts.com
California sues insulin heavyweights, PBMs over 'excessive' prices
California is taking three big pharmas and three pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to court over their alleged roles in keeping insulin prices so high. The state filed a superior court complaint on Thursday accusing Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly of aggressively raising the list price of their insulin products ” in lockstep with each other to artificial levels.” Plaintiffs also accused the PBM defendants — OptumRx, CVS Caremark and Express Scripts — of obtaining rebates from the manufacturers for favorable placement on formularies, thus incentivizing the companies “to raise their list prices high and higher.”
US News and World Report
California Lawsuit Accuses Drugmakers of Insulin Overcharging
(Reuters) -California is suing the United States' leading insulin makers and pharmacy benefit managers, accusing them of using their market power to overcharge patients for the life-saving drug, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday. The lawsuit, filed in California Superior Court in Los Angeles, targets Eli Lilly and Co,...
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
DEA warns that ADHD over prescription could be as bad as opioid crisis in stinging letter to pharma
The DEA has expressed concerns to ADHD medication manufacturers that 'aggressive marketing practices' may be contributing to excessive prescriptions.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Daily Beast
An Old Diabetes Drug May Protect You Against Long COVID
Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Pfizer plan to help patients pay for heart medication
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) bid to revive its plan to cover out-of-pocket expenses of Medicare patients for drugs costing $225,000 a year to treat a rare heart condition after federal officials found that the drugmaker's arrangement could amount to illegal kickbacks.
The DEA Shut Down a Pain Doctor. Now 3 People Are Dead.
First, there was the double suicide—a husband and wife from Georgia who took their lives one week after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) suspended the license of their doctor, David Bockoff, a pain specialist in Beverly Hills. After Bockoff lost his ability to prescribe fentanyl and other powerful painkillers on Nov. 1, dozens of his patients became “opioid refugees” with nowhere to turn. The third death came barely a month later.
Harvard Medical School
Why Some Surgeons Are Prescribing Opioids to Patients’ Spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Pharmacies struggling to fill prescriptions to treat ADHD
The nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug used to treat adults and children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is now causing a supply strain on other stimulants.
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
AOL Corp
FDA says it will greenlight pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pill
The abortion pill mifepristone is safe enough that retail pharmacies can begin dispensing it so long as a certified health care provider prescribes the drug and if that pharmacy meets certain requirements, according to new rules published Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If pharmacies jump on board,...
msn.com
The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.
How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
Healthline
FDA Approves Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) for Weight Loss in Teens
The FDA has approved the drug Wegovy (semaglutide) treat obesity in children. The news comes after a study found that the weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The U.S. Food and Drug...
ajmc.com
Newer Drugs for Epilepsy Less Likely to Be Prescribed to Black, Latino Patients on Medicaid
Patients with epilepsy on Medicaid insurance of Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island ethnicity were associated with lower odds of being on newer, second- and third-generation, antiseizure medications compared with White individuals. Prescriptions for newer antiseizure medications (ASMs) among Medicaid patients with epilepsy are less likely to...
MedicalXpress
Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis
Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...
WINKNEWS.com
New drug being tested may help people quit vaping
Much like smoking cigarettes, for some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. But a new product being tested may be able to help people who get hooked. According to the National Institute of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape,. meaning they use an electronic...
A new treatment could slow the spread of diabetes
(WTAJ)– About two million Americans have type 1 diabetes, once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes, and the number of cases is rising. The FDA recently approved a drug to delay the onset of symptoms for people at high-risk. From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how type one diabetes affected her older sister, Kate. “I […]
Many Turn to Weed to Ease Chronic Pain in States Where It's Legal
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who use medical marijuana to treat their chronic pain tend to cut their use of opioids and other painkillers, but the trend may also have a downside, a new survey shows. Folks treating chronic pain with cannabis reduced by more than 50%, on average, their use of prescription opioids, other prescription painkillers and even over-the-counter pain medications like aspirin, acetaminophen (Tylenol) or naproxen (Aleve), the researchers reported. ...
