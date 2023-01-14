The FIA opened a can of worms when it announced a new procedure to get more teams on the grid, and now Michael Andretti has spoken up about the controversy for the first time. In an interview with Forbes, he denied that the ties with Cadillac are merely a badging exercise. Andretti has provided a simple explanation that matches our initial assessment of the situation. "It's all about money," said Andretti. "First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy, thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well."

