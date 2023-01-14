Read full article on original website
Related
Sporty Honda Fit Facelift Is A Reminder Of The Great Small Hatchback We Lost
Honda has released an upgraded version of the Jazz e:HEV in Europe and it's another reminder of what we're missing out on in the United States. Once sold here as the Fit, the little Honda is no longer available in this country, joining other small hatchbacks like the Toyota Yaris, Ford Fiesta, and Mazda 2 that were also discontinued as buyers gravitated towards subcompact crossovers.
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
BMW Will NOT Copy Mercedes With Subscription-Based Power Boosts
During an industry roundtable at the 2023 Consumer Elecrtonics Show, BMW said it would not offer over-the-air performance upgrades for its electric vehicles. That means if you want your BMW iX to accelerate more quickly, you will need to step up to the M60 variant. This news was confirmed by Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development. It is important because BMW's stance on this differs from German rival Mercedes-Benz, which caught flack last year for its $1,200 Acceleration Increase subscription.
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
BMW And Toyota Targeted By European Parody Billboards Tackling Polluting SUVs
Environmental activism group Brandalism is taking action against BMW and Toyota with a series of parody adverts across Great Britain and Europe. These "hijacked billboards" are protesting the automakers mentioned above, both of which use "aggressive lobbying tactics," according to the organization. This is based on statistics from an InfluenceMap report which deems Toyota to be the 10th worst company in the world regarding anti-climate lobbying.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
59% Of American Lincoln Dealers Have Signed Up To Sell EVs
59% of Lincoln's US retail dealer network has signed up for a program that will allow it to sell electric vehicles, reports Automotive News. Lincoln says that this figure comprises 356 dealers and that these dealers represent 88% of the automaker's sales volume. Of the dealers signed up, roughly 90% are in America's top 130 luxury markets.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
Leaked! Lamborghini Aventador Successor's Full Design Revealed By Patent Filings
Design patent images of Lamborghini's upcoming hybrid V12 successor to the Aventador have made their online debut courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. For whatever reason(s), the patent was filed in North Macedonia. Lamborghini clearly did not intend for these images to break loose online but, well, here we are.
Toyota Wants To Build 10.6 Million Cars In 2023
Toyota announced its goal of producing 10.6 million vehicles in 2023 but warned that parts shortages, specifically semiconductor chips, could alter its plans. For the fiscal year ending in March 2023, the Japanese automaker, currently the world's second-largest behind the Volkswagen Group, is on course to build at least 9.2 million vehicles, down from the 9.7 million-unit prediction it previously made.
EV Buyers Think Dealers Are Conning Them Out Of New EV Tax Credits
Aspiring electric vehicle owners will be relieved to know the Inflation Reduction Act is officially in place, but many auto dealers are citing frustration with the lack of information and are seeking clarity on the matter. Several retailers told Automotive News (AN) that with the new restrictions being enforced, more...
Next-Generation BMW X3 Interior Keeps iDrive Knob
We have published many spy shots of the next-generation BMW X3 undergoing testing, but our spy photographers have finally grabbed a glimpse of the interior. In these new images, we can see what the cabin of the 2025 BMW X3 will mostly look like, though there are plenty of surfaces that are covered. It's clear that the X3 will get a newer infotainment system, likely the iDrive 8.5 system that's set to debut in the 5 Series.
Ferrari Customers Can Now Order A Scale Model To Perfectly Match Their Car
Customers who buy one of several new Ferrari models will now also be able to order an exquisite scale model of their car that matches its unique specification, thanks to Amalgam Collection. This renowned maker of model cars has wowed us before with replicas of classics like the Ford GT...
Volvo Secretly Planning A Zeekr-Based Electric Luxury Minivan
A new report suggests Volvo is working on an all-electric MPV and will launch the newcomer on the Chinese market later this year, according to Car News China (CNC). The Swedish automaker previewed the profile of the mystery Volvo in a media presentation in China. According to the publication, Volvo's first-ever MPV will be based on the Zeekr 009, a van with more than 500 horsepower on tap.
Driven: The 2023 Volvo C40 Is A Stellar EV That Needs One Change
Our first drive of the 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge yielded a glowing review, so we set out to see if that highly positive opinion could stand up to a week of testing. Not to be confused with past C-prefix Volvo models like the C30 or C70, the C40 Recharge is an SUV Coupe version of the standard XC40 Recharge, which is itself the all-electric version of the gas-powered XC40. Sound confusing? Well, Volvo's next EV will be called the EX90 and the Swedish automaker just trademarked the name C60, likely for a larger SUV Coupe.
Volvo C40 And XC40 Recharge Get More Range, Improved Charging, And New RWD Variants
Volvo has announced a series of updates for the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models, which now promise more performance, increased range, and, for the first time in a quarter-century, the availability of a rear-wheel-drive Volvo. These improvements have been achieved by fitting the respective ranges with in-house developed electric...
Electric Cars Will Help Most USA Households Cut Energy Costs
Over 90% of US households that own at least one vehicle would see a reduction in costs spent on transportation energy and less greenhouse gas emissions if they switched to all-electric cars. Per Reuters, the findings come from a study by the University of Michigan's Center for Sustainable Systems. This is not the first study with results that indicate EVs will help reduce household costs.
Michael Andretti Lashes Out At Formula 1 Status Quo
The FIA opened a can of worms when it announced a new procedure to get more teams on the grid, and now Michael Andretti has spoken up about the controversy for the first time. In an interview with Forbes, he denied that the ties with Cadillac are merely a badging exercise. Andretti has provided a simple explanation that matches our initial assessment of the situation. "It's all about money," said Andretti. "First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy, thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well."
Cadillac Deliberately Rolled The Lyriq Electric Vehicle Out Slowly
Cadillac deliberately rolled deliveries of the Lyriq out slowly to ensure quality was up to par. That's why only 186 vehicles were affected by a recall over the driver video display control module. Cadillac was legally required to pause production until the defect was fixed, so the slow rollout wasn't entirely self-imposed. Still, it's refreshing to see an automaker that knows it's rolling out long-term unproven technologies with care and treating its customers as early adopters rather than en masse beta testers.
RTR Already Modifying Seventh-Gen S650 Ford Mustang
Ready to Rock, better known as RTR, has teased that it has begun developing modifications for the 2024 Ford Mustang, codenamed S650. Company founder Vaughn Gittin Jr even commented on the Instagram post, saying that he has "a few ideas!" So what can we expect?. Well, increasing performance through tuning...
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0