Halcyon House Washington Page with Jean Peiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Jean Peiffer with the Washington Area Youth Supporters group, about the group’s year in review.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Carlyle
On today’s program, we are talking with Weatherology Meteorologist Nick Carlyle, about the conditions that lead to frost and black ice.
Washington 4-H to host “How Sweet It Is” Father-Daughter Dance
Washington 4-H County Council will host their 8th annual Father-Daughter Dance. “How Sweet It Is” dance is open to the public for any kindergarten-fourth grade girl and the special man in her life. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles, older brothers, neighbors, etc are welcome to attend as the adult guest. This event will be held on February 11 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the lower level of Dallmeyer Hall on the Washington County Fairgrounds. This night will include dancing, games, light refreshments, door prizes, fresh flower corsage, fun with new friends, and a photo booth with a keepsake printed photo at the end of the night. Pre-registration is required. There is a maximum attendance and so first-come, first-serve registration is necessary. The cost is $20 per couple and $5 for any additional child. Registrations should be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. All proceeds from this event go to support Clover Kid and other youth programs offered by Washington County Extension. For weather cancellations on the day of the event, listen to KCII 106.1 fm. For more information, contact the Washington County Extension Office. Find the registration link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Alive After Five-Whitney Monument Works and Jones & Eden Funeral Home
The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s next Alive After Five event will be at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home and Whitney Monument Works on January 26th. Whitney Monument Works is celebrating opening their new location in Washington to provide a more convenient place for families in the Washington area. The event will be at 116 East Main St. from 5 to 7 PM. Light refreshments will be served; all are welcome to attend. The Alive After Five program highlights new business ventures, remodeling, relocations, and annual events at established businesses. If you would like more information about the Alive After Five program, contact the Washington Chamber of Commerce.
Miller, Coblentz and Brenneman Golden For Hawks at Washington
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams were in action Saturday at the Demon Den in Washington. In the Bullseye shoot the Mid-Prairie High School team finished fourth of five schools with a 3060 team score, the Demons won with a 3282. The Hawks were led by a pair of 10th place finishes with Elijah Statler 10th in the boys contest at 272 with 10 tens and Kyla Karnes 10th among girls with a 272 and 12 tens. The Mid-Prairie Middle School team was fifth of six schools with a 3029, Washington won the division with a 3165. Tommy Miller led the Mid-Prairie boys as individual runner-up with a 281 that included 19 tens. Brylee Miller was the top Mid-Prairie girl with a 267 and 11 tens to finish seventh. The Hawks were second of three teams in the elementary race with a 2437, Washington was team champ with a 2764. Mid-Prairie was led by a pair of runners-up with Noah Coblentz second in the boys contest at 261 with 10 tens and Lara Brenneman second in the girls standings with a 232 that included three tens. Alexa Cady was eighth in the girls contest.
From Iowa to Mt. Everest with Jen Loeb
Jen Loeb is an Iowan who will give a presentation of her mountain climbing experiences at the Washington Public Library on January 28th. Loeb is the first Iowa woman to summit Mt. Everest; she made the climb in 2016. She is now the first woman from Iowa to scale the seven summits, which means she has climbed the highest peak on every continent in the world. The presentation will run from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Washington Public Library.
Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson
Celebration of life for 61-year-old Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson of Washington will be at 2p.m. Friday, January 20th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where family will be present to receive friends from 12-2p.m. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for Outreach Ministries at Grace Community Church in Washington or Fellowship Bible Church in Columbia, South Carolina.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Catherine Reinhart
On today’s program, we are talking with Artist Catherine Reinhart about why art is important and what it takes to be a professional artist.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH JOHN GISH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Washington County Attorney, John Gish, about the 2022 crime summary for Washington County, as well as his new position in Des Moines.
Fairfield To Host Women’s Professional Billiards Tournament
The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center will be the site of a professional billiards tournament from March 15-19. Over 40 of the best players from the Women’s Professional Billiard Associate will be competing for over $27,000. In their meeting last week, Fairfield’s City Council approved $1,000 from Local Option...
Washington Girls’ Hoops Hopes to Contain Keokuk on KCII
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team is seeking to free themselves from a funk as they prepare to host Keokuk in a Southeast Conference showdown you can hear tonight on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss, which included falling 47-28 at Keokuk just four days ago. As just one example of their struggles, senior forward Alex Murphy leads the Demons in scoring and rebounding but has seen her averages drop from 11 points and nine rebounds per game to under 10 points and nine boards. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports what must change from Friday night’s loss to the Chiefs for his team to avoid falling to 6-7.
Washington Hoops Meets Anamosa on MLK Day on KCII
The Washington Demons look to grab a pair of non-conference basketball wins against Anamosa in a doubleheader you can hear tonight on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss. As just one example of their struggles, senior forward Alex Murphy leads the Demons in scoring and rebounding but has seen her averages drop from 11 points and nine rebounds per game to under 10 points and nine boards. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports what must change from Friday night’s loss at Keokuk for his team to avoid falling to 6-7.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH GINA BENNETT & THE KEOTA SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Gina Bennett, a coach for the Keota Speech Team, along with two of its members, seniors Nicole Clarahan and Aiden Conrad, about the District Competition that they will be hosting on Saturday, January 21.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
Washington Wrestling Wins, Mid-Prairie Fourth at WACO Invitational
The WACO Invitational brought together many of the area’s top wrestlers on Saturday in Wayland, but it was the Washington Demons who stood above the rest of the crowd. Washington won the team championship, and the Demons had eight of their nine wrestlers not only medal but also finish fourth or better in their weight classes.
Shirley Patterson
A memorial celebration of life for 79-year-old Shirley Patterson of Wellman will be held Sunday, January 29th at the Parkside Activity Center. A meal will be served. Burial will be at the Wellman Cemetery at a later date. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Keota High School To Host District Large Group Speech Event
On Saturday, January 21, Keota High School will be one of the host sites for the Iowa High School Speech Association’s Large Group District Contest. The event, drawing teams from over 30 southeast Iowa schools, kicks off at 7:15 a.m. with a judges meeting and performances beginning at 8 a.m. in various sections of the building. In addition to Keota, participating schools include Washington, Columbus Junction, Mid-Prairie, Sigourney, and WACO. Performances, such as one act plays, choral readings, and short films will be featured throughout the afternoon.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
Washington Board of Supervisors Property Action
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. At the top of the agenda under new business were proceedings to take action to select the winning bid for the property located at 302 W Main St in Washington. The Board of Supervisors only received one bid for the property for the amount of $8,000. There was a thorough discussion about what possible next steps to take concerning the property. Supervisor Richard Young made the motion, “I make a motion that we hire a realtor to list that property, to find out what the fair market value is.” The Board voted five to zero in favor of attaining a realtor. The estimated value of the property via the Board is in the range of $75,000. With the help of a realtor, the Board will gain a better understanding about the listing price for the property and its current actual value.
