Washington 4-H County Council will host their 8th annual Father-Daughter Dance. “How Sweet It Is” dance is open to the public for any kindergarten-fourth grade girl and the special man in her life. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles, older brothers, neighbors, etc are welcome to attend as the adult guest. This event will be held on February 11 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the lower level of Dallmeyer Hall on the Washington County Fairgrounds. This night will include dancing, games, light refreshments, door prizes, fresh flower corsage, fun with new friends, and a photo booth with a keepsake printed photo at the end of the night. Pre-registration is required. There is a maximum attendance and so first-come, first-serve registration is necessary. The cost is $20 per couple and $5 for any additional child. Registrations should be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. All proceeds from this event go to support Clover Kid and other youth programs offered by Washington County Extension. For weather cancellations on the day of the event, listen to KCII 106.1 fm. For more information, contact the Washington County Extension Office. Find the registration link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO