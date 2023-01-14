Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
This Town in Iowa Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFairfield, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Related
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Property Action
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. At the top of the agenda under new business were proceedings to take action to select the winning bid for the property located at 302 W Main St in Washington. The Board of Supervisors only received one bid for the property for the amount of $8,000. There was a thorough discussion about what possible next steps to take concerning the property. Supervisor Richard Young made the motion, “I make a motion that we hire a realtor to list that property, to find out what the fair market value is.” The Board voted five to zero in favor of attaining a realtor. The estimated value of the property via the Board is in the range of $75,000. With the help of a realtor, the Board will gain a better understanding about the listing price for the property and its current actual value.
kciiradio.com
Prediabetes Class at Washington County Hospitals and Clinics
The Washington County Hospitals and Clinics is having a pre-diabetes education class on Monday, the 23rd. This class is free for all pre-diabetic patients. KCII spoke with diabetes nurse educator Amy Martin about the program, “This class, the dietician is going to do part of it, and I am going to do part of it. We’re trying to educate some people about some changes that they can make to their lifestyle to help improve their blood sugars.” The program focuses on education and support for pre-diabetic patients through gaining insights to take charge of their diabetes and to live a balanced life. The class will be held from 12-1 PM at 400 East Polk St. in the South Lobby Entrance, entrance eight. Participants are welcome to bring lunch. You must pre-register for this class by calling 319-863-3936. WCHC also offers quarterly diabetes classes and a free monthly support group for patients with diabetes.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Jean Peiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Jean Peiffer with the Washington Area Youth Supporters group, about the group’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
Keokuk County Board of Supervisors Meeting Summary
The Keokuk County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on Monday, January 9 in the Courthouse Board Room. A new security system for the County Attorney’s office was approved in the amount of $7,249. No reconstruction of the office door will be required. Engineer for the Keokuk County...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH GINA BENNETT & THE KEOTA SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Gina Bennett, a coach for the Keota Speech Team, along with two of its members, seniors Nicole Clarahan and Aiden Conrad, about the District Competition that they will be hosting on Saturday, January 21.
kciiradio.com
Washington Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Preview
The City of Washington’s Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 PM on February 2nd in the Washington City Hall Council Chambers at 215 E. Washington St. The Commission will review and discuss the Major Site Plan for the Washington YMCA Phase II pool addition at 520 W. 5th St., and a Minor Site Plan for Furniture Distributors Inc in Phase II of the business park at 930 W. Buchanan St. They will also discuss general questions that are brought before the Commission. There will be time for the public to make comments if they have any questions for the Commission.
kciiradio.com
Alive After Five-Whitney Monument Works and Jones & Eden Funeral Home
The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s next Alive After Five event will be at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home and Whitney Monument Works on January 26th. Whitney Monument Works is celebrating opening their new location in Washington to provide a more convenient place for families in the Washington area. The event will be at 116 East Main St. from 5 to 7 PM. Light refreshments will be served; all are welcome to attend. The Alive After Five program highlights new business ventures, remodeling, relocations, and annual events at established businesses. If you would like more information about the Alive After Five program, contact the Washington Chamber of Commerce.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH JOHN GISH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Washington County Attorney, John Gish, about the 2022 crime summary for Washington County, as well as his new position in Des Moines.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH TANYA MCCARTY & THE LONE TREE SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re talking with Tanya McCarty, Speech Team Coach at Lone Tree High School, along with team members, Braden Viers (12), Emma Slaughter (12), Katie McCarty (11), William Rockafellow (11), Alex Dautremont (10), and Cade Willoz (9), about their upcoming District Competition this week.
kciiradio.com
Fairfield To Host Women’s Professional Billiards Tournament
The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center will be the site of a professional billiards tournament from March 15-19. Over 40 of the best players from the Women’s Professional Billiard Associate will be competing for over $27,000. In their meeting last week, Fairfield’s City Council approved $1,000 from Local Option...
kciiradio.com
Mediator Weighs In On Brighton Fire Dispute
Patrick Callahan is a mediator hired by the City of Brighton amidst the 28E Agreement dispute regarding the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department. Callahan met with city officials, members of the department, and representatives from the townships they serve in a public meeting on Tuesday, January 10. The primary dispute has...
kciiradio.com
Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson
Celebration of life for 61-year-old Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson of Washington will be at 2p.m. Friday, January 20th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where family will be present to receive friends from 12-2p.m. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for Outreach Ministries at Grace Community Church in Washington or Fellowship Bible Church in Columbia, South Carolina.
kciiradio.com
Hospice of Washington County 28th Annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction
Hospice of Washington County is holding its annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction on January 24th. KCII spoke with Tiffany Crawford, office administrator with Hospice of Washington County, to learn more about the event. She states, “We will have three amazing soups, cheesy ham and potato, cheeseburger with rice, and my personal favorite sauerkraut and brat. There will also be a silent auction that will happen the night of the event and on the Hospice of Washington County Facebook Page. The silent auction does start the Friday before, and will end at midnight the night of the 24th. We have some awesome themed baskets this year that have been donated by community members and businesses.” The Soup Supper and Silent Auction will be held at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington, 209 East Main Street. The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Enjoy homemade soup, freshly made bread, and desserts. This is a free-will donation event. Hospice of Washington County is a not for profit hospice, fundraisers such as the annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction help to offset the of patient care for patients without insurance or are underinsured.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Carlyle
On today’s program, we are talking with Weatherology Meteorologist Nick Carlyle, about the conditions that lead to frost and black ice.
kciiradio.com
From Iowa to Mt. Everest with Jen Loeb
Jen Loeb is an Iowan who will give a presentation of her mountain climbing experiences at the Washington Public Library on January 28th. Loeb is the first Iowa woman to summit Mt. Everest; she made the climb in 2016. She is now the first woman from Iowa to scale the seven summits, which means she has climbed the highest peak on every continent in the world. The presentation will run from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Washington Public Library.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Catherine Reinhart
On today’s program, we are talking with Artist Catherine Reinhart about why art is important and what it takes to be a professional artist.
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
kciiradio.com
Tornadoes Spotted In Iowa County Monday
Multiple tornadoes were spotted in Iowa County Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at approximately 2:01 p.m. after first reports of a brief tornado touchdown in east/northeast Williamsburg in Iowa County. Two minutes later, a tornado was identified by a trained spotter in north/northeast Williamsburg, just two miles southeast of the spotter’s location.
kciiradio.com
Managing 2023 Farm Margins Workshop
Iowa Farm Bureau and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are hosting “Managing 2023 Farm Margins’ ‘ at The Washington County Fairgrounds at Dallmeyer Hall on February 20th. During this workshop, attendees will learn strategies to protect working capital and how to diversify their income. They will glean from 30 years of crop marketing history the most opportune time to market bushels and the benefits of having a marketing plan. Ag lenders will also be present to give insights into what an optimal client-lender relationship looks like and how lenders can assist in farm business decisions. As questions remain on carbon markets in agriculture, the event will also include a simulation to show farmers the carbon programs currently in the market and what the net return would look like over the life of the contract. Participants will also receive bonus information on “Cybersecurity and Ag Finance on the Web” and “Resources for Farm Wellness” at each event. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free for Iowa Farm Bureau members and $50 for non-members. You can find a link to register for this workshop with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Comments / 0