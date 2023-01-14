Read full article on original website
KCBD
Critical Fire Danger Today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today marks yet another day of dangerous conditions, as high winds and dry conditions bring yet another fire weather day. With the exception of our four most southern counties and two SE counties, the entirety of both the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, south plains, and eastern New Mexico are under a watch or warning of some kind. (For more info on watches and warnings, click here). This means that today is another day to be very cautious with sparks and open flames.
kgncnewsnow.com
High Wind And Red Flag Warnings Across Area
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning until late Sunday night. High Wind Warning. Dallam, TX. Hartley, TX. Oldham, TX. …HIGH WIND WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST...
Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off
We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
Texas trees that make you sneeze
So you can put a face to your enemy, we talked to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke from Texas A&M to find out which trees at what times of year emit the gunk that has you in a funk.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Tawakoni in Texas?
Texas is home to a LOT of beautiful places. Within the state are lakes, rivers, and coastal regions that are home to native wildlife. Further, these are some of the best recreational areas around. Today, we are going to take a look at a specific lake in Texas. Also, we’ll learn all we can about it, including the wildlife, size, and unique elements of the lake. Let’s discover how deep Lake Tawakoni in Texas is, plus a lot more! Let’s get started.
Enjoy Stunning Views of Texas Aboard this Brunch Train
I've mentioned before that one of my goals this year is to travel through Texas more; despite me being born and raised in the Lone Star state, I've never been outside of El Paso- I go west more than east!. One thing that I've always wanted to do was go...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
Is It Legal To Do This In Your Truck Bed In Texas?
Driving around Texas, you see something rather interesting sometimes. You've probably either wanted to do it, or grew up doing it all the time. But the question may have crossed your mind: "is this even legal?" Let's be real for a moment - that question always pops up right in...
If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!
It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
KWTX
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Loads of Cedar pollen continue to blow through Central Texas, and the severe drought in the summer and extremely low temperatures in December may cause higher levels of cedar pollen and more cases of cedar fever. “With things like drought and freeze, it works a little...
WFAA
It's been a very warm January so far! What's that mean for the rest of winter?
This January has been very warm. This is normally the coolest time of the year in North Texas, and there's been a big lack of "chill." In fact, this is currently the 3rd warmest January to date. Every single day, so far this month, has been warmer than normal. We...
Beware, Texas! It’s Allergy Season And It’s Aggressive
Don’t get me wrong - anybody who has met me or knows me, knows I love living in the great state of Texas. There's just one thing that really bothers me about this place, and that is (ACHOO!) the allergens. They're especially crazy this time of year thanks to our friend, mountain cedar pollen.
KVUE
Atmos Energy explains to state gas regulator what went wrong during pre-Christmas arctic blast, how many customers were affected
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Atmos Energy told Texas officials that demand exceeded the company’s “contingency planning” when more than 2,300 customers saw their gas service interrupted during a pre-Christmas arctic blast. In the days after the winter event, Gov. Greg Abbott, as well as local and...
Tiny Texas Towns According to the Population, Just How Tiny Are They?
While I think all Texans like to believe that everything is bigger in Texas, I not only believe it, I quote it on a daily basis from when I go to the drive-thru and order my sweet tea and they asked me "what size?" I always say "everything is bigger in Texas so give me the biggest you got!"
Here’s How to Scare Customers Away From Your 7-Eleven in Texas
(Austin, Texas): We've all noticed it at one point while visiting somewhere haven't we? Someone is just hanging outside a store for no other apparent reason than to just be there. To be fair, sometimes they're just waiting for a friend to get off work or meet them. Let's be...
You might have lived in a Texas ghost town without realizing it; Here’s where they are and why
Have you ever lived in a ghost town? If you’re a Texas resident, it’s more likely than you think. As of July 2022, Texas joined California as one of the only two states with a population greater than 30 million, clocking in at an estimated 30,029,572. Texas saw the fourth-largest percentage of growth in the […]
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
