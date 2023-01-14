ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCBD

Critical Fire Danger Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today marks yet another day of dangerous conditions, as high winds and dry conditions bring yet another fire weather day. With the exception of our four most southern counties and two SE counties, the entirety of both the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, south plains, and eastern New Mexico are under a watch or warning of some kind. (For more info on watches and warnings, click here). This means that today is another day to be very cautious with sparks and open flames.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgncnewsnow.com

High Wind And Red Flag Warnings Across Area

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning until late Sunday night. High Wind Warning. Dallam, TX. Hartley, TX. Oldham, TX. …HIGH WIND WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST...
AMARILLO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off

We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Tawakoni in Texas?

Texas is home to a LOT of beautiful places. Within the state are lakes, rivers, and coastal regions that are home to native wildlife. Further, these are some of the best recreational areas around. Today, we are going to take a look at a specific lake in Texas. Also, we’ll learn all we can about it, including the wildlife, size, and unique elements of the lake. Let’s discover how deep Lake Tawakoni in Texas is, plus a lot more! Let’s get started.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Is It Legal To Do This In Your Truck Bed In Texas?

Driving around Texas, you see something rather interesting sometimes. You've probably either wanted to do it, or grew up doing it all the time. But the question may have crossed your mind: "is this even legal?" Let's be real for a moment - that question always pops up right in...
TEXAS STATE
US105

If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!

It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
TEXAS STATE
Radio Texas LIVE!

Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas

Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Loads of Cedar pollen continue to blow through Central Texas, and the severe drought in the summer and extremely low temperatures in December may cause higher levels of cedar pollen and more cases of cedar fever. “With things like drought and freeze, it works a little...
WACO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas

While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
TEXAS STATE

