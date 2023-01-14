Shared power used to be the norm in statehouses. Now it’s nearly extinct

Related
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Sinema to the rescue: Democratic spending bill saved by senator just weeks after ditching party
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) unveiled an amendment to the government omnibus spending bill that would extend the Title 42 immigration policy until a "proper plan" can replace it, potentially easing concerns of some Republican senators who threatened to vote against the spending legislation until concerns surrounding the southern border were resolved.
GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee
Former President Trump is already in the race. Other major contenders are openly contemplating bids. And speculation is swirling around big names who have so far kept their intentions quiet, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Sinema sees approval sink among Democrats, spike among Independents
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch from Democratic to Independent has hurt her approval rating with the first group and helped it with the second, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll, published on Thursday, found that only 30 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters approve of the job Sinema is doing as…
Republican majority in the House will be like a tank steamrolling Democrats | Opinion
Opinion cartoon by Jack Ohman.
Debt ceiling standoff: McCarthy rejects Democrats in major break with tradition
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is standing firm in his commitment against raising the debt ceiling without budget cuts as the Treasury Department prepares to start extraordinary measures this week to keep the country from defaulting on its debt.
New House majority shows its true colors on ‘fiscal responsibility’
Even the threat of defaulting on our debt for the first time in American history could cause interest rates to rise.
Republicans increase control over state legislative districts overlapping with Pivot Counties and Reverse-Pivot Counties
After the 2022 elections, Republicans hold 540 (65.9%) state legislative seats overlapping a Pivot County, up from 507 (63.6%) after the 2020 elections. Democrats hold 280 state legislative seats (34.1%) overlapping a Pivot County, down from 290 (36.4%) after the 2020 elections. Pivot Counties are the 206 counties that voted for Barack Obama (D) in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections and Donald Trump (R) in the 2016 presidential election.
U.S. House Republicans who bucked McCarthy are powered by small-dollar donors
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Republicans who tried to block Kevin McCarthy’s leadership bid last week share more than far-right political views. They also command powerful fundraising machines powered by small-dollar donations.
Washington Examiner
'Asleep at the wheel': Rep. Juan Ciscomani says Mayorkas has 'utterly failed' in border crisis
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has "utterly failed" at maintaining control of the southern border, as Republicans gear up to potentially impeach the secretary. Over 2 million immigrants crossed the border during fiscal year 2022. Last week, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) filed articles of...
CT housing legislation to get renewed focus in 2023 session
Comments from Democratic leadership and experts signaled that housing and zoning will be major issues of CT's upcoming legislative session.
Conservationists hail major victory in a decade-plus effort to preserve Plum Island
A recent government spending bill directs federal agencies to brief Congress on potential costs for conserving and managing Plum Island.
Quakers oppose any use of nuclear weapons
Quakers in the tri-state area came together to call on our U.S. representatives and senators to prevent the use of nuclear weapons by the president.
Learning from Norway: Reconstituting hope in our justice system
Many of us believe that the U.S. model for incarceration does a profound disservice to everyone whose lives it touches.
Lamont, General Assembly begin new terms on upbeat notes
CT Democrats have solid majorities and no deep schisms in their caucuses. Rep. Matt Ritter and Sen. Martin Looney were reelected as leaders.
Chris Murphy seeks immigration reform after southern border visit
Murphy hopes Congress can find a compromise on immigration reform, arguing that a ‘lack of order at the border affects us in Connecticut.’
