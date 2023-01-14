Read full article on original website
MARY (DUNMIRE) FISHER, 91
Mary Ellen (Dunmire) Fisher, 91, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Thomas E. and Erma E. (Lawson) Dunmire, she was born October 19, 1931, in Black Lick, PA. Mary worked at the former Campus Sportswear...
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
Time to change antiquated Pa. tax system, municipal league says
In 1965, Lyndon Johnson was president of the United States, the country was involved in a war in Vietnam, and the Fab Four — The Beatles — held what many consider to be the first stadium rock concert in New York City. Without as much fanfare, Pennsylvania leaders...
LINDA (SHIRLEY) DONAHUE, 70
Linda Jean (Shirley) Donahue, 70, of Homer City, PA passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe, PA. The daughter of Edward P. and Luella I. (Hair) Shirley, she was born June 25, 1952, in Indiana, PA. Linda graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of...
These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
Historic central Pa. theater listed for sale
A historic movie theater has hit the market in Huntingdon. According to The Daily News, the Huntingdon Cinema’s Clifton 5 theater at 717 Washington St. is currently listed for $299,800. The sale price includes the large property and business in addition to two small rental store fronts and one...
UNITED MARCHING BAND MEMBERS GET INVITE FROM PENNS MANOR FOR DISNEY TRIP
After having the trip cancelled due to an investigation into possible embezzlement of the United Band Boosters funds, the band will be able to go to Walt Disney World after all. The trip and all affiliated fundraising was stopped after United School District Acting Superintendent Charles Koren was notified of...
Penn Highlands offering generous sign-on bonuses
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions. Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses. The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six […]
IMOGENE (REED) FLOYD, 92
Imogene (Reed) Lydic Floyd, 92, of Pine Flats, PA died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale, PA. The daughter of Everett Harry and Mary Edna (Fyock) Reed, she was born on May 23, 1930 in Penn Run, PA. She married Clair Elmer Lydic on...
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
BETTY (CARCELLA) SAIANI, 90
Betty J. (Carcella) Saiani passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023, at the age of 90, after a. Betty was a woman with a joyful spirit and deep faith. Throughout her life, she. showered her family with love and encouragement. She could always be counted on for a. genuine smile...
PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch
PNC is closing two more bank branches in the Pittsburgh region. The branches at 100 Grant Ave. in Vandergrift and at Duquesne University are scheduled to close at 3 p.m. March 17. An ATM will remain open at the Vandergrift location but not at Duquesne, according to PNC spokeswoman Olivia...
5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses
Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES TAX ANTICIPATION NOTE, DISCUSSES BRIDGE LIGHTS
The Bairdstown Bridge and the Tax Anticipation Note were topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Blairsville Borough Council meeting. During public comment, two members of the Blairsville Community Development Authority talked about the possibility of getting lights on the Bairdstown Bridge similar to the lights that are on the Stone Bridge in Johnstown. Borough Council President John Bertolino said that even though the idea has been under discussion for a while, it still has a few hurdles to clear, including the light fixtures being in compliance with PennDOT rules and regulations.
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
FORMER WDAD DJ, EPISCOPAL REVEREND PASSES
A former WDAD disc jockey who also was a reverend in the Episcopal church has passed away. The Reverend Rodgers Taylor “Rodge” Wood passed away last Friday at the age 89. Before entering the priesthood, Wood was the host of “Rodge’s Garage” at WDAD, and also served as a weatherman at WJAC in Johnstown. He was named a rector of the Christ Episcopal Church in the North Hills from 1981 to his retirement in 1999. Before that, he was a rector at St. Phillip’s Church in Moon Township. He also served as a chaplain to a group of men that were serving life sentences at Western Penitentiary. He also served for two years in the U.S. Army.
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES SAFETY SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH INDIANA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council approved a new school safety agreement for the Indiana School District. The agreement, which was approved by the Indiana School Board earlier this month, will give Indiana Borough Police the authority to respond to calls in all six Indiana School District schools, according to Chief Justin Schawl.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$1.3B expansion of Mon-Fayette Expressway to begin soon, Pa. Turnpike Commission says
A $1.3 billion expansion project of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mon-Fayette Expressway between Route 51 and Interstate 376 is expected to get underway soon, according to the Turnpike Commission. The 8-mile extension will expand the Mon-Fayette Expressway, which now stretches 54 miles from Jefferson Hills to Morgantown, W.Va. When complete,...
