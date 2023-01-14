Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
McFarland Awarded Girls BB Team Plaque
Ali McFarland, with South Fulton Middle and High School, receiving her All-County Girls Basketball Jr. High Team Plaque from Tim Watkins, Director of Schools. Teresa Hutchison photo.
radionwtn.com
Murray State Basketball Player Arrested
A Murray State basketball player was arrested Sunday and charged with six offenses. The charges were for a DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without registration, having no registration receipt and driving with one headlight. Kenny White Jr., age 21, of Madisonville, was arrested after a traffic...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Middle School Basketball Championships
The Obion County Middle School basketball championships will be held Monday night at Obion County Central High School. In girl’s play, Lake Road will face Hillcrest, with the boy’s championship featuring Hillcrest and Lake Road. Broadcast of both games can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting at 5:50.
radionwtn.com
Tanner, Bondurant, Carver, Ross To Be Honored
Kick off Discovery Park of America’s 10th birthday year at The 2023 Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser. This event will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, philanthropists and others to celebrate the winners, all of whom have deep roots in West Tennessee. The 2023...
radionwtn.com
Caroline McGaugh
Mrs. Caroline McGaugh, 76, of Union City, passed away at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home. Caroline (or “Lines,” as many knew her) was born Thursday, March 28, 1946, in Union City, daughter of the late Floyd and Edith (Poor) Robinson. She worked for many...
radionwtn.com
UTM To Host Title IX Panel Discussion
The University of Tennessee at Martin is excited to welcome Mary Ellen Pethel, author of the book “Title IX, Pat Summitt, and Tennessee’s Trailblazers: 50 Years, 50 Stories” to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 24. She will lead a Title IX discussion panel that will take place at Watkins Auditorium inside the Boling University Center at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
radionwtn.com
Final Call For Sign-Ups For Fish Fry Pageants Tonight
Paris, Tenn.–The World’s Biggest Fish Fry will hold one more opportunity to sign up for this weekend’s pageants from 6-8 p.m. tonight at 880 Industrial Rd., Paris. This is an in-house sign-up session, with forms available there. The pageants will be held this Saturday and Sunday, January...
radionwtn.com
Harry Sublett
Mr. Harry Sublett, 95, of Union City, died Monday at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
radionwtn.com
Beekeepers Course To Be Offered
Paris, Tenn.–The Kentucky Lake Beekeepers Association will offer a short course in beekeeping on Saturday Jan 28th at 8am at the Tennessee Valley Community Church, 2500 East Wood Street in Paris. For more information call James Hinton at 731-363-3523.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 17, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
WBBJ
A taste of the islands available in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One restaurant is opening their doors to the community with a taste of island cuisine. Island Jamaican Spice is an authentic taste of Jamaican food with a few soul food options as well. The restaurant opened November 23, 2022, Manager Juanetta Dolphin encourages customers to try several...
radionwtn.com
Elizabeth Jeanette Cartwright
Mrs. Elizabeth Jeanette Cartwright, 79, of Hickman, Kentucky, passed away Saturday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Cartwright will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Teachers Of Year Selected
The ballots are in, and the 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been selected. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
radionwtn.com
UTM Advisory Board Meeting Set Friday
The University of Tennessee at Martin Advisory Board will meet at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, in Room 206 of the Boling University Center. The meeting is open to the public and will also be available for public viewing via livestream at www.utm.edu/abmeeting and archived for later viewing. Agenda items...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Hits Milestone As Auction Hits $100,000 Mark Earlier Than Ever
Paris, Tenn.–It was a day for the record books at the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction today. With the $33,000 raised today at the auction, the unofficial grand total for the year is now at $106,416. It’s the earliest in the annual auction that the $100,000 mark has...
radionwtn.com
Sgt. Tony Hutcherson Receives Drum Major For Justice Award
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Police Sgt. Tony Hutcherson received the Drum Major for Justice Award at last night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Sgt. Hutcherson retired December 31 after 35 years with the Paris Police Department. Former Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo said Hutcherson...
WBBJ
The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
radionwtn.com
Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones Honored With Exhibit At National Museum
Nashville, Tenn.–A new exhibit on display at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville pays tribute to Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones. The 83-year-old music legend has won accolades galore over the course of his career, including Grammy and Dove Awards. The exhibit is called, “Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones” and museum-goers will experience displays that celebrate his historic long-running Gospel show on Black Entertainment Television (BET) and the four decades of his career. Dr. Jones has made appearances in Paris over the years, including the dedication of a portrait of him which hangs at the Krider Performing Arts Center and the unveiling of a Tennessee Music Pathways marker honoring him in the downtown Paris Plaza.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
radionwtn.com
Audience ‘Fell To Pieces’ At The Dixie Saturday
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The audience at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center “fell to pieces” Saturday for the production of “Always…Patsy Cline”. The Hal Holbrook Theatre was transformed into the Grand Ole Opry & they relived some of Patsy Cline’s most memorable moments. Sponsors were Premier Realty Group of West Tennessee, LLC and Froggy 104 . This weekend at The Dixie, The Martins with special guest, The Sound, will perform. Limited tickets remain at DixiePAC.net. Photo by house photographer Joel Washburn.
