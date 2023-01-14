Read full article on original website
SFGate
Saban Films Takes Worldwide Rights to Starry Crime Thrilller ‘Clean Up Crew’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Saban Films has secured global distribution rights to the crime thriller “Clean Up Crew” in all territories but Spain and Italy. “The Survivalist” helmer Jon Keeyes directs Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Oscar winner Melissa Leo and Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas in the tale of a crime scene clean-up crew that finds a briefcase full of cash on a routine job. The discovery sends them unwittingly into battle with mobsters, hitmen and a corrupt government hellbent on the briefcase’s return.
James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking
James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
SFGate
‘M3GAN’ Sequel Set for 2025, Allison Williams and Violet McGraw Returning
Get ready for more “M3GAN.” The internet’s favorite demonic dancing doll is returning to theaters in 2025. “M3GAN 2.0,” a sequel to Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s campy thriller, is officially in the works. Universal has scheduled the movie to debut in theaters on Jan. 17, 2025.
SFGate
‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single, With Eight Weeks on Top
“Anti-Hero” has officially become Taylor Swift’s biggest single to date by at least one metric: It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. That’s one more than the seven weeks her previous leader in that ranking, “Blank Space,” managed back in 2014-15.
