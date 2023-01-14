ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Eyewitness News

$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
GRANBY, CT
wabi.tv

Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property

MAINE (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property. The state announced Thursday that roughly 54,000 checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days. We’re told in almost all of...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
wccsradio.com

SHAPIRO TO BE SWORN IN TODAY

Today in Harrisburg, inauguration ceremonies will be held for the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s former Attorney General Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Governor during ceremonies at noon at the State Capitol. Shapiro, a Democrat, becomes the first governor since 1966 to succeed a member of the same political party. He served the last six years as Pennsylvania’s attorney general.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newscentermaine.com

Snow, sleet, freezing rain Monday make for slick conditions statewide

PORTLAND, Maine — It's a bit of a mess out there right now, with all forms of precipitation being represented: snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain. There's a strong warm nose aloft in the atmosphere, so if anything, the trend will be for areas that are snow to change to sleet and those that are seeing sleet will change to freezing rain. (Remember: Sleet pings and freezing rain clings)
MAINE STATE

