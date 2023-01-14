Read full article on original website
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
‘It’s about damn time’: Columbus indie-rock group MUDD to release ‘DESCEND’ after 8 months since formationThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Dance Connection uses the art form to give back to the communityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Gebbia to OSU; NFL decisions; Early enrolling freshmen
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live once again on Wednesday. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelist Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent a full hour discussing the latest topics in Ohio State football, including the NFL draft decisions by C.J. Stroud and other...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State five-star DL target to commit this month
With the college football season freshly concluded, Ohio State is now putting all focus on building towards the future, as next year’s season comes with a lot of questions. One week into the offseason, it would be reasonable to think that Ohio State would see a drop in making headlines.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes in top two of five-star defensive lineman
The Ohio State football team is a top-two school for a certain five-star defensive lineman recruit. Hopefully, Larry Johnson can close the deal. The Ohio State football team and defensive line coach Larry Johnson are hoping for a big splash in 2024 recruiting. At the top of their list resides David Stone Jr., a five-star defensive lineman from IMG Academy in Florida. Stone is the No. 4 overall player in the class and just received an Ohio State offer over the weekend.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Transfer Quarterback
Earlier this week the Ohio State Buckeyes finally learned what C.J. Stroud plans to do with his football future. Stroud is headed to the NFL, leaving the Buckeyes to find a new starting quarterback next season. While Ohio State has quality quarterbacks on the roster, they weren't done just yet. ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement
Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Ohio State Buckeyes Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Huskers will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday, as the team will wear special-edition DREAM warm-up shirts. The game will also feature in-game graphics and announcements honoring the contributions and legacy of Dr. King.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State hands out four new offers in the 2024 class
Another busy weekend for the Buckeyes coaching staff is in the books after they sent out a quartet of new offers in recent days. Plus, one of the premiere defensive prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle discusses his offer from Ohio State. Ohio State dishes out four offers. The Buckeyes...
Ohio State football: Grading the 2022 Coaching Staff
The Ohio State football team closed out its 2022 season with a loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Here is how we graded the Buckeye coaching staff this past season. The Ohio State football team had a very solid 2022 campaign. Despite the loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes proved that they were one of the best two teams in the country in the Peach Bowl. If Marvin Harrison Jr. did not get hurt, the Buckeyes would probably be national champions. The same could be said if Noah Ruggles would have made his 50-yard field goal.
Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster
Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get an offseason win over Ohio State
The Tennessee Vols got a nice offseason win over the Ohio State Buckeyes this week. For much of the last year, Ohio State fans have held it over Vols fans that the Buckeyes landed coveted 2023 four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate. The Vols were very much in the mix for...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State women's basketball climbs to No. 2 in latest AP poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll on Monday. The Buckeyes were able to slide into the second spot after Stanford, who fell to fourth, lost to Southern Cal on Sunday. This is Ohio State’s...
sciotopost.com
Breaking Buckeye Quarterback CJ Stroud Makes Decision on Future
OHIO – Buckeye football player CJ Stroud is heading to the draft he announced on Monday. On twitter CJ stated, “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with health, favor and opportunity. To my family, thank you for laying the foundation on which I stand. Through all the uncertainties one thing was always certain, our love for one another. Thank you for always believing and supporting me.”
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude
Both cause and consequence of Columbus as the “plague city” is City government’s—Council and paid staff including Columbus Police Department—rudeness. In ways that once surprised me, the City’s disrespect, dismissal, and incivility mirror the literal crudeness of the failing physical city, from filth to lack of sanitation, and endless broken streets and sidewalks. (See my “The plague city: Daily life in Columbus, Ohio,” Busting Myths, Columbus Free Press, Dec. 17, 2022.)
Building Design & Construction
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBC4 Columbus
City Barbeque is open again near Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area. The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building. The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
614now.com
After 75 years, this Short North restaurant has closed
A throwback Columbus burger joint has thrown in the towel. Goody Boy Burger Club, the Short North eatery known for its retro decor and classic burgers, has closed its doors. The closure was confirmed by Justin Kintz, Executive Director of One Hospitality, the restaurant group that owned Goody Boy. While...
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
1 dead after shooting at west Columbus shopping center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting at the Consumer Square West shopping center in west Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police say they received a call at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a shooting in the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard, near the Kroger grocery store.
247Sports
