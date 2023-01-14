ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Small Business Recovery Fund loans still available

By Brianna Hamblin
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPTM8_0kEiE53z00

If you are a business owner, make sure you are not leaving money on the table. You can still benefit from the Nashville Small Business Recovery Fund.

The funds are first come first serve. About $1.5 million have been loaned so far, and about $7 million is still left for businesses to apply for according to the distributor, Pathway Lending. Business owners can get between $10,000 to $200,000 in loans with only 2 percent interest.

This fund is thanks to the American Rescue Plan. Last year Metro Council approved for $9 million to go towards grants and another $9 million for loans for small businesses impacted by the pandemic and to help the local economy bounce back.

Businesses were able to start applying last June. Almost 470 grants were approved, but money for the loans is still available.

Some of the qualifications to apply — you have to have a business within Davidson County that was established by September 2019, made less than $1 million in 2021, and have a 600 credit score. You can see more details on qualifications and the application on Pathway Lending's website .

Thomas Sheffield with Pathway Lending says if you have not jumped on this opportunity yet, now is the time to do it.

"Now is like the best time to try to expand or try to buy that piece of equipment or hire somebody new to try to help your business to grow," said Sheffield. "This is 2 percent money so it's really cheap money. And with the fed increasing interest rates what I think was 7 times in 2022 and it's gone all the way up to 8 percent interest, now is a wonderful time to take advantage of this program."

Rhonda Cammon, founder of Perfectly Cordial, said she was able to increase her revenue by $100,000 thanks to the Nashville Small Business Recovery Fund.

Perfectly Cordial is a natural food-based beverage mixer for cocktails and mocktails that are available in grocery and liquor stores across the country.

During the pandemic, Cammon quit her full-time job as a nurse after 20 years and became a full-time entrepreneur.

The only two percent interest loan helped her be able to hire two women of color, allowing her to increase production by 50 percent.

Now she wants to tell other small business owners across Nashville that no one should be ashamed to ask for help to start a business because that's how every business starts.

"Now that may be from a loan, that may be through venture, that may be through angel, that may be through daddy Warbucks somewhere that just dropped off a bag of money. But they had an influx of money that helped them grow and then helped them scale. So if you're hesitant about applying, do not think that 'this is not for me.' This is how a lot of businesses get to the next level," said Cammon.

Cammon said Pathway Lending helped her all the way through the application process, making sure she was in good financial standing before applying.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group

(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
rewind943.com

University Landing off-campus apartment complex in Clarksville sells for $20.1 million

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A downtown apartment complex has been sold to a real estate investment advisory firm based out of Atlanta, Georgia. University Landing, 101 University Ave., is just two blocks from Austin Peay State University and was sold on Jan. 3 for about $20.1 million to Campus Realty Advisors, according to an article from the Nashville Business Journal.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Customer loses $9,800 after paying electric bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the call came into Nashville Electric Service’s customer service line, it was pretty routine at first. “Thanks for calling, this is Raven, who am I speaking with?” asked the representative. “My mother’s NES check was intercepted,” the caller said. “We need to alert...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months. There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee:...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Clarksville makes web list of hottest real estate ZIP codes

Clarksville has been named the hottest ZIP code in the country and a recurring homebuyer favorite by a national home-buying website. The digital real estate company Opendoor ranked Clarksville’s ZIP code 37042 at the top of its annual list, based on housing affordability and for quality of life. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Zack Love

First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With Updates

This story was updated at 2:12 p.m. on 14 January 2023. Every facet of my experience using Frontier Airlines for the first time was terrible. I would not recommend this airline to anyone. It may appear to be a budget airline, but by the end, you spend more and end up with many more pain points that using a larger carrier. This is an account of my horrible experience.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy