this time do it right alot of people lost out on food stamps take care of them first. If they had it it would be different but the need it bad
With eggs being 5 bucks for a dozen send that money back to the people of Georgia not just tax payers I pay taxes and I'm still saying send that money to the people.
I keep seeing rebate checks and tax rebate checks and surplus checks for teachers and government workers but what about for the regular single woman working below poverty line do we get an increase in anything I'm a food worker I work in the kitchen and I feed about a thousand people a day where's my bonus I was struggling I can't keep my head above water I'm drowning what about me I see other states giving out lots and lots of money but nothing for Georgia where is our money. I'm not asking for much I work 6 days a week just trying to survive but can't but is there any a lot of money for me.
