foxla.com
Two in custody after alleged DUI driver leads CHP on chase through South Bay
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was live over the chase. Reports of the pursuit came in around 4:30 p.m. in the Carson area. LASD told FOX 11 that the initial call was for a possible reckless driver under the influence. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase after the driver got onto the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area.
1 person killed after 2 SUVs overturn in crash on 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Two SUVs overturned in a crash that left one person dead on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas, authorities said.
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Freeway
At least one person was killed Monday night in a multi-vehicle crash in the Calabasas area of the western San Fernando Valley. The crash occurred at 9:12 p.m. on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway and Las Virgenes Road.
Second Boy Dies of Injuries in Hit-And-Run Crash in South LA
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured.
Second boy dies of injuries from South LA hit-and-run; driver sought
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured. The crash occurred about 8 a.m. Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Calabasas Monday night that prompted the closure of lanes on both sides of the freeway. Calls about the crash on the 101 Freeway, near Las Virgenes Road, came in at around 9:12 p.m., officials with L.A. […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Three injured in three-vehicle crash on 101 freeway
VALLEY VILLAGE, Calif. – Three people were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. One person was trapped in the...
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
3 dead, 3 injured in crash with wrong-way driver on 210 Freeway in Fontana
Three people were killed and three others injured when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle on the 210 Freeway in Fontana on Saturday. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m., just west of the Citrus Avenue offramp of the 210. The driver of a 2012 Ford was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, colliding head-on with a 2001 Lexus, which had five occupants. Both drivers, including the 43-year-old Highland man driving the Lexus, were killed in the incident, as well as a 16-year-old female in the Lexus. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where she was later pronounced dead.The three other occupants of the Lexus a 42-year-old woman and two children aged 5 and 3, suffered "major injuries," according to CHP.Investigators were still working to determine a cause in the crash.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot near Orange County park
HUNTINGTON BEACH Calif.- A man is in the hospital Wednesday after being shot near a park in Huntington Beach. Officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department were called at around 12:20 a.m. to the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds,
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
2 Transported to Trauma Center After Violent Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two women were rushed to a trauma center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and AMR ambulance after a violent traffic collision in Santa Clarita’s Valencia Industrial Center. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Rye Canyon Road near...
foxla.com
Baby dies from injuries after 3-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - A baby girl is dead and two people injured following a three-vehicle crash Monday on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. According to CHP, 27-year-old...
L.A. County Sheriff’s detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving in Carson area
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective died after suffering a medical emergency while driving in the Carson area late Sunday, officials said. The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue. The deputy suffered some type of medical emergency while heading east on West Carson […]
3 killed when wrong-way driver slams into car on 210 Freeway in Fontana
Three people were killed when a car driving at high speeds in the wrong direction on the 210 Freeway slammed into another vehicle in the Fontana area early Saturday, officials say.
Antelope Valley Press
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Alhambra
ALHAMBRA, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the...
police1.com
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
