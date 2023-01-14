Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Two in custody after alleged DUI driver leads CHP on chase through South Bay
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was live over the chase. Reports of the pursuit came in around 4:30 p.m. in the Carson area. LASD told FOX 11 that the initial call was for a possible reckless driver under the influence. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase after the driver got onto the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
Second Boy Dies of Injuries in Hit-And-Run Crash in South LA
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured.
Second boy dies of injuries from South LA hit-and-run; driver sought
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured. The crash occurred about 8 a.m. Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The...
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
2urbangirls.com
Man crashes dump truck into estranged wife’s house in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A South Los Angeles woman filed multiple police reports against her husband after the man reportedly crashed a dump truck into her home and into parked cars on the street. A man was caught on camera crashing a dump truck into the home and the other...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Alhambra
ALHAMBRA, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the...
2urbangirls.com
Child ejected from car in three-vehicle crash on freeway near Valley Village
VALLEY VILLAGE, Calif. – Three people were injured Monday — including a young child, possibly an infant, who was reported in grave condition — after a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Valley Village area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the freeway...
Victim In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Into Ravine Identified
A 27-year-old Lodi man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 5 Freeway crash discovered Sunday afternoon. Ernesto Nava Jr., 27, of Lodi, was identified as the occupant of a vehicle discovered in a ravine next to the northbound 5 Freeway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County ...
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot near Orange County park
HUNTINGTON BEACH Calif.- A man is in the hospital Wednesday after being shot near a park in Huntington Beach. Officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department were called at around 12:20 a.m. to the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds,
police1.com
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
2urbangirls.com
Three injured in three-vehicle crash on 101 freeway
VALLEY VILLAGE, Calif. – Three people were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. One person was trapped in the...
Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Calabasas Monday night that prompted the closure of lanes on both sides of the freeway. Calls about the crash on the 101 Freeway, near Las Virgenes Road, came in at around 9:12 p.m., officials with L.A. […]
Ventura County man charged with murder months after victim’s remains found in Santa Monica mountains
A Camarillo man was charged Tuesday for the murder of a man whose remains were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains in October. The suspect, Rotherie Durell Foster, 37, is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of Jose Velasquez, 35, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Foster was also charged with eight […]
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
2 Transported to Trauma Center After Violent Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two women were rushed to a trauma center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and AMR ambulance after a violent traffic collision in Santa Clarita’s Valencia Industrial Center. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Rye Canyon Road near...
Antelope Valley Press
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
