Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
Chicago Cubs Fans Celebrate Major Team Announcement Heading Into New SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which marks the birth of the civil rights leader on Jan. 15, 1929. He is seen above on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial delivering his “I Have A Dream” speech. But unlike any other federal holiday, this is also designated by Congress a National Day of Service.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
How to lower crime in Chicago: Mayoral candidates outline their plan at forum
The 2023 Women’s Mayoral Forum brought candidates to the Chicago Temple in the Loop, where mayoral hopefuls pitched solutions to key issues. Chief among them: Crime. Responses from the candidates present at the forum are listed here.
Chicago public safety starts with economic prosperity: Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green
Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green’s name will be the first one on the ballot for mayor of Chicago on Feb. 28, but there are a lot of names on the ballot — including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Green, though, said his experience sets him apart.
thereporteronline.net
There’s a CNN Hero in Maywood who is all about answers for the developmental disabled community – Chicago Tribune
Community builder. Advocate. CNN Hero. Maywood native Debra Vines wears all the hats as CEO and founder of The Answer, Inc., a Forest Park-based organization that supports Black and brown people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families. The Top 10 CNN Heroes nominee title is one Vines started...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Chicago magazine
City Council Races to Watch
No question, the biggest conversation driver in the February 28 municipal contests is the unwieldy scrum for mayor. But once voters have waded through that, they’ll find more action downballot. As we head into an election with a new ward map, nearly one-third of the 50 City Council members are stepping down, and only five incumbents running unopposed, making for lively races. Here’s a peek at six top contests.
Costco, USPS, Schools: List of Stores, Offices Open and Closed on MLK Day
Across the country, many businesses and community spaces will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday by hosting community events or sponsoring acts of service. However, some offices and schools across the state will close in observance of the federal holiday. Here's an overview of what's open and closed on...
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
depauliaonline.com
“It just never, ever has worked”: Activists, law experts question CPD decision to reactivate gang database
After four years, the Chicago Police Department seeks to reactivate their “gang database” despite no proven effectiveness, according to law experts. The Criminal Enterprise Information System (CEIS) collects information on individuals who are suspected to be affiliated and/or associated with gangs, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Illinois Attorney General conducted an investigation about its effectiveness and poised questions about racial bias.
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
5 Mega Million Tickets Worth $10,000 Each Sold in the Chicago Suburbs
$10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General Store - 294 E. Route...
The Top Ranked ‘Dog-Friendly’ Beach in the USA is in Illinois
If you are trying to take your four-legged family member on a trip they will never forget they you have to take them to the number one dog beach in the USA, and it is right here in the Land of Lincoln!. The travel website tripsavvy.com released a list called...
evanstonroundtable.com
Founder of community social media page ‘Back On Their Feet’ resigns
Michele Hays, who founded the Evanston online effort called Back On Their Feet, which helps people in crisis, announced Saturday afternoon via social media she is resigning after six years. “While I wish I had the energy to continue on, I’m realizing it’s not good for myself or anyone else...
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
News Talk 1490
Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests
Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
Is There Chicago Garbage Pickup on MLK Day? How Garbage Collection Works on Holidays
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls this year on Monday, Jan. 16, is a federal holiday across the country, meaning banks, government offices, and the United States Post Office is closed. It also means your regular garbage, trash and recycling pickup and collection may be impacted. According to the...
Comments / 1