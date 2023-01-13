ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Essence

A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years

The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
Primetimer

Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81

Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
HAWAII STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
NEW YORK STATE
TVLine

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Team on Netflix's Your Place or Mine — Watch Rom-Com Trailer

Why yes, we will watch a cheesy romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine, which brings two of the genre’s MVPs together for the first time. Due out Friday, Feb. 10, the feature centers on best friends (and total opposites) Debbie and Peter. “She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York,” according to the official logline. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they...
Bustle

The Velma Voice Cast Features Glee, Succession, & Disney Channel Stars

The first episode of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! aired more than 50 years ago, but the Mystery Machine is still cruising steadily along. Mindy Kaling plays the titular teen detective in HBO Max’s Velma series, which “unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers,” per the streamer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy