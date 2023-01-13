Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts Reacts to Her Family’s Connection to Slavery in ‘Finding Your Roots’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
When digging into your family history, sometimes difficult truths arise. In the Finding Your Roots Season 9 premiere, Julia Roberts learns her family’s connection to slavery. And her reaction is seen in the TV Insider exclusive clip featured above. In the video from the January 3 Season 9 premiere,...
Julia Roberts Finds Out She's Related to Another A-Lister in 'Finding Your Roots' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
On Tuesday's season premiere of Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr., the host makes a surprising connection between two Hollywood A-listers. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, after walking Julia Roberts and Edward Norton through their respective family trees, he reveals that the two of them actually share a distant cousin!
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Asked Michael Learned for a Date After Their On-Screen Kiss
Michael Learned of 'The Waltons' once shared that James Arness asked her on a date after they shared a kiss on 'Gunsmoke.'
Our Five Favorite Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2022
Hallmark released 40 new Christmas movies in 2022, but these five were our favorites, including 'The Holiday Sitter' with Jonathan Bennett.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Meet ‘Karate Kid’ Actress Elisabeth Shue’s Husband Davis Guggenheim: Inside Their Love Story
Karate Kid actress Elisabeth Shue shot to fame in the 1984 film as Ralph Macchio’s love interest, Ali Mills. A few years later, she found love in real life with her husband, Davis Guggenheim, who also pursued a career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse and marriage.
Patsy Swayze: Every Day, A Chance to Dance, tells the story of Patrick Swayze’s mother and mentor
Author Sue Tabashnik has written four books, the latest being, Patsy Swayze: Every Day, A Chance to Dance. Twenty-nine interviews of some of her students, colleagues, friends, and a family member are presented. Swayze was an icon and trailblazer in the dance and performing arts world for decades as a dancer, teacher, mentor, and choreographer.
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
Concert-style reimagining of Netflix's 'Our Planet' making stop in Colorado, co-narrated by William Shatner
A concert-style reimagining of Netflix's original nature documentary series, 'Our Planet' will be making a stop in Colorado next month on its national tour, according to a news release. 'Our Planet Live in Concert' will feature two hours of visual sequences from the original show, paired with music by a...
Jennifer Lopez hadn't planned to get married in between starring in marriage-themed movies
The irony of starring in two back-to-back wedding-themed movies isn't lost on Jennifer Lopez, especially since she just tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck. JLo starred in the romantic comedy Marry Me last year and will soon play a different bride in the action rom-com Shotgun Wedding. "I didn't...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Team on Netflix's Your Place or Mine — Watch Rom-Com Trailer
Why yes, we will watch a cheesy romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine, which brings two of the genre’s MVPs together for the first time. Due out Friday, Feb. 10, the feature centers on best friends (and total opposites) Debbie and Peter. “She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York,” according to the official logline. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives An Empowering Speech At The Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘When You Look In The Mirror, You Better Love What You See!”
We can't stop talking about Sheryl Lee Ralph's empowering speech at the Critics Choice Awards!
The Velma Voice Cast Features Glee, Succession, & Disney Channel Stars
The first episode of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! aired more than 50 years ago, but the Mystery Machine is still cruising steadily along. Mindy Kaling plays the titular teen detective in HBO Max’s Velma series, which “unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers,” per the streamer.
