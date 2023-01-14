ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 95

George Groves
4d ago

And that folks is how you harden soft targets. It’s been proven time and again that criminals ain’t as excited about doing criminal stuff in places where someone might be shooting back at them.

Reply(4)
39
Howard Parker
4d ago

Just what we don't need- open carry in schools and offices. Republicans want everyone to carry guns everywhere but won't let you buy cannabis, a natural plant with proven medical benefits.

Reply(11)
18
Marshall Lyons
4d ago

And the shootings Texas and Floride show us that school resource officers don't stop shootings from happening. maybe armed teachers or a couple armed parents visiting the school would be more useful. also the shooter knowing he is the only one with a gun would no longer exist. no county with multiple schools can afford to have an officer on payroll dedicated to be in every building everyday. nor can the state police do this. school.budgets don't allow it either. Also remember The US Constitutiin states the words shall not be infringed . and gun free zones damn sure infringe on our right to self protection and our 2A rights. those are facts not conjecture or opinion. Andy all of us regular folks kids and families don't have a full time Stare Police officers to protect our families like you do .

Reply(33)
6
Related
wklw.com

State Representative Wants Red Light Cameras In Kentucky

A state representative wants red light cameras legalized in Kentucky. The commonwealth currently requires an officer to see a violation for a ticket to be issued. Democrat Rachel Roarx believes legalizing traffic cameras would help improve public safety. Roarx’s bill faces challenges, including being introduced in a Republican-dominated legislature.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Military families invited to Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate in Military Kids Day — an annual event at the state Capitol. The event allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Whatever happened to hemp?

Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

‘Pandemic is over’: Kentucky lawmaker fed up with COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — As thousands of Americans continue to die from COVID-19 on a weekly basis, Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie says the pandemic is over. Rep. Guthrie recently introduced the “Pandemic is Over Act”, which has seen support from Indiana congressmen Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence. “The COVID-19 pandemic is over,” Guthrie says in a […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records?

Move along, folks. Nothing to see here. Just another attempt by Kentucky lawmakers to take from the poor and give to the rich. The pretext for this most recent money grab is the “huge burden on the health-care system when it comes to medical records” and a promise to “lower overall health care costs.” HB […] The post Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways

Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
The Center Square

Kentucky threatens to divest from 11 banks over ESG policies

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball notifyied 11 banks that their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) policies amounted to energy boycotts that harmed the state’s economy according to definitions passed into law last spring. The Jan. 2 statement says the banks have 90 days to stop what Kentucky argues are energy company boycotts or face divestment from the state. According to Fox Business: “Kentucky issued an official notice Monday morning...
KENTUCKY STATE
publicnewsservice.org

KY Lawmaker Says Graduated Income Tax Offers “Some Relief to Function as a State”

An Oxfam report released this week shows the richest 1% of individuals have gotten richer since the pandemic, capturing almost two-thirds of all new wealth. The report calls for a 5% tax on the world's multimillionaires and billionaires. The finding comes as one state lawmaker pushes for reinstating the state's graduated income tax on Kentucky's highest earners.
KENTUCKY STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why is Kentucky Known as The Bluegrass State?

Bluegrass is a grass that is common throughout Kentucky. Unlike other grasses, it is not blue but instead a greenish-purple color. It is also hardy and resilient. The state's name comes from an Iroquois word meaning "meadowlands." Native Americans inhabited Kentucky for many centuries. In the early 1800s, European explorers began to arrive in more significant numbers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky bans TikTok from government-issued devices

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has joined a growing list of states in banning social media app TikTok from government-issued devices. The state's employee handbook has been updated to reflect the app's ban saying TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance Limited, may not be used "other than for a law enforcement purpose."
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy