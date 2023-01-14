And that folks is how you harden soft targets. It’s been proven time and again that criminals ain’t as excited about doing criminal stuff in places where someone might be shooting back at them.
Just what we don't need- open carry in schools and offices. Republicans want everyone to carry guns everywhere but won't let you buy cannabis, a natural plant with proven medical benefits.
And the shootings Texas and Floride show us that school resource officers don't stop shootings from happening. maybe armed teachers or a couple armed parents visiting the school would be more useful. also the shooter knowing he is the only one with a gun would no longer exist. no county with multiple schools can afford to have an officer on payroll dedicated to be in every building everyday. nor can the state police do this. school.budgets don't allow it either. Also remember The US Constitutiin states the words shall not be infringed . and gun free zones damn sure infringe on our right to self protection and our 2A rights. those are facts not conjecture or opinion. Andy all of us regular folks kids and families don't have a full time Stare Police officers to protect our families like you do .
