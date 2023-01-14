Read full article on original website
Marin Luther King Jr. Day in Detroit: Where to celebrate with speeches, service events and free museum tours
As the country celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, there are events planned all across Metro Detroit to commemorate the civil rights icon. Here’s a look at some of the events scheduled across the area.
Words from MLK to live by
Good morning. It’s Monday, and it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day …. Yesterday, we wrote about a Detroit cop who broke barriers and escorted King in our Freep Flashback story. On Saturday, Free Press writer Scott Talley introduced us to Detroiter Robert Bland, 89, who had a face-to-face...
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
fox2detroit.com
MLK Jr. Day events • 5 charged in Ulta Beauty robbery • Opioid settlement in Michigan
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history, declaring "I have a dream" to a massive crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The content of that speech and the significance it carried in...
Tv20detroit.com
McLaren Macomb patients complain of crowded wait rooms, rude staff
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County woman is voicing concerns after she was treated at McLaren Macomb hospital over the weekend. Shinika Smith says she went to the hospital just before 2 a.m. Sunday after having an allergic reaction. "I was leaving a keno party at my...
'Give us what we need': Protesters in Detroit calling for city to extend moratorium on water shutoffs
Detroit’s moratorium on water shutoffs expired on Jan. 1, but protesters say there’s still a need for affordable water. That’s why dozens showed up outside City Hall on Tuesday, calling on officials to offer a better solution.
Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations
After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces awards to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
Last Friday, Michigan Governor?Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Overall, the total development costs of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
fox2detroit.com
Stretch of Merriman Road closed over Hines Park in Westland until late fall
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Drivers on Merriman Road in Westland will need to take a detour for a while. Merriman over Hines Drive is closed between Warren Road and Hawthorne Drive for a bridge replacement project that started Jan. 9. Construction is expected to be completed by late fall.
Royal Oak High School freshman remembered as a hero: “His joy was unshakeable”
A Royal Oak High School student died over the holiday while saving a person from drowning, school officials said. Paul Sanders, a freshman, died on January 4th during holiday break.
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
Arab American News
Hamtramck City Council votes to allow animal sacrifice for religious purposes in the city
HAMTRAMCK – After months of debate, the City Council has voted to allow the practice of animal sacrifice, for religious purposes, in the city. The decision ultimately came down to a more than 30-year-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says cities cannot infringe on religious freedom under the First Amendment.
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 15
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Summit Street: The road between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is closing starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Corby Energy Services, on...
Manhunt underway for Macomb County bank robber; suspect is considered armed and dangerous
A potentially armed suspect is on the run after robbing a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Later, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at 21 Mile and Card Rd in Anchor Bay and believe the robber was involved.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit DEA battles spread of deadly fentanyl, animal tranquilizer xylazine
A new trend the agency is monitoring closely is the rise in use of a reletively easy to get animal tranquilizer called xylazine. It is known on the streets – as Tranq.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
