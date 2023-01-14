ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Free health screenings at Walmart Wellness Day

By Emma McCorkindale
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Walmart is hosting its first Walmart Wellness Day of the year on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Walmart, customers across Massachusetts can receive free screenings for things such as glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as immunizations for flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages people to prioritize their health by helping them know and understand their numbers, and also provides the tools and resources to seek care, and improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Walmart Wellness Day is also great opportunity to learn about health and wellness solutions and to take advantage of free screenings and affordable immunizations.

Pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Select stores will also have vision screenings and in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it easier for customers to access the services they need.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season. We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers, and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”

(Mass Appeal) – Magnesium plays a few different roles in our body. It supports muscle and nerve function, and impacts our energy levels. Low levels in the body usually isn’t a problem, but for some people it’s crucial. Jonathan Evans from The Herbarium in Chicopee is here to explain more.
CHICOPEE, MA
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BOSTON – A Massachusetts registered nurse was sentenced in federal court for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, 43-year-old Gwen Rider of Northborough was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 8, 2022, Rider pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and deception.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
