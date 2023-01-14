Pokeee had promised this on Twitter if his post on January 13 received 1,000 likes. The buyer claimed to oversee a private cryptocurrency fund. On Monday, an unnamed trader who goes by the handle “Pokeee” paid over $1 million to “sweep” 69 DeGods NFTs. Using a technology that allows purchasers to “sweep the floor,” or acquire a specified amount of NFTs, Pokeee acquired the NFTs from a project via the Magic Eden marketplace. To hedge against potential losses, investors may sometimes acquire a large quantity of the lowest-priced NFTs in a project rather than a select few more costly assets.

3 HOURS AGO