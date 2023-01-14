Read full article on original website
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Day
Cronos (CRO) has increased by nearly 6.90% during the past 24 hours. Decentraland (MANA) witnessed a significant surge of 82.07% in a week. While the global crypto market is experiencing rapid bullish momentum, the leading cryptocurrencies have recently seen a significant rally. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency, has reached $21k, and Ethereum (ETH) is on the way to hitting $1,600. The prices of the top altcoins have also risen tremendously in recent days. Let’s look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours.
Shiba Inu & Dogecoin to the Moon, Will it Continue?
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) surged by over 15% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin ($DOGE) climbed by around 11% in just 7 days. Since the start of 2023, the global crypto market encountering bullish momentum. Also, social media was buzzing with dog-themed cryptocurrencies. The Shiba Inu ($SHIB) community, known as the ‘SHIB Army,’ has been waiting for the beta version of the Layer-2 scaling solution, “Shibarium”, which is designed for the SHIB ecosystem.
Bitcoin Bulls Greatly Influence the Crypto Market
The top virtual currencies were in a state of divergence at the start of trading. BTC has observed an incredible leap of 18.18% throughout the past seven days. On January 17th, the top virtual currencies were in a state of divergence at the start of trading. As the world crypto market cap dwindled by 0.84 percent to $982.47 billion in the preceding 24 hours. The total crypto market volume for that period was augmented by 17.74 percent to a value of $53.46 billion.
James Turk: Looks Like Bitcoin (BTC) Survived Crypto Winter
Bitcoin has survived crypto winter, as BTC market experience a price surge. BTC stopped trading like a tech stock. Bulls have dominated BTC market in the past week. Global cryptocurrency After several weeks of steady decline, the market is showing signs of life. Gains in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have stoked the fire that has ignited the crypto market. which, despite persistent lows, is continually rising to new heights as a result of learning from past mistakes.
Cardano’s Upcoming Stablecoin Feature will Beat Ethereum?
Cardano’s $Djed launch will occur in the latter half of January 2023. Cardano launching the stablecoin’s payment platform DjedPay. Since the beginning of 2023, Cardano (ADA) front news updates have been positive, with a bunch of future development in its ecosystem. Cardano investors are excitedly awaiting the release of $Djed, the network’s first algorithmic stablecoin, which may challenge the largest altcoin, Ethereum ($ETH).
Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) Bill Postponed by EU
There was difficulty in translating 400-page document into the 24 official languages. According to EU authorities, MiCA would have averted the FTX catastrophe. Due to technological difficulties, the European Union has to postpone the implementation of its major new law, the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA). But the final...
Solana (SOL) Enters Top 10 Crypto List as Market Bounces Back
Just over a month ago, SOL had lost 94% before the end of the year. On Saturday afternoon, Solana’s market value surpassed $9 million. Solana, whose value dropped by more than 80% in only one year, is enjoying a banner year in 2023. According to CMC, the price of SOL has increased by more than 58 percent in the previous week, bringing the total price increase for the month to more than $23.70.
Bitcoin Crosses $21K Pumping Crypto Market Cap to $1 Trillion
Bitcoin’s 24h trading volume is up over 10%. The current Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index indicates neutral market sentiment. After a year of turmoil and intense negative market sentiment, Bitcoin (BTC) has now surpassed the $21,000 level projecting positive signals. The dominant crypto’s pump has led the global cryptocurrency market to regain its $1 trillion mark.
Ethereum (ETH) Validators Reaches Whopping 500,000 Milestone
Staking 32 ETH is required to become a validator. With the upcoming upgrade validators may cash out their staked ETH. According to BeaconScan statistics, the number of Ethereum (ETH) validators has surpassed 500,000 in anticipation of the Shanghai upgrade in March. A validator is a node in a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. That verifies the legitimacy of network transactions and prevents double-spending.
Cronos Continues to Rise, Will CRO Hit $0.1?
Cronos (CRO) has seen massive gains in the last 24 hours. According to CMC CRO has increased by 6.27% at the time of writing. Cronos (CRO), the native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com exchange, continued to rise in value. The current Cronos (CRO) price is $0.07999, and there has been $107,189,403 worth of trades in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, Cronos has increased by 6.27% as per the CMC.
Buyer Purchases 69 DeGod NFTs Worth $1 Million Via Magic Eden
Pokeee had promised this on Twitter if his post on January 13 received 1,000 likes. The buyer claimed to oversee a private cryptocurrency fund. On Monday, an unnamed trader who goes by the handle “Pokeee” paid over $1 million to “sweep” 69 DeGods NFTs. Using a technology that allows purchasers to “sweep the floor,” or acquire a specified amount of NFTs, Pokeee acquired the NFTs from a project via the Magic Eden marketplace. To hedge against potential losses, investors may sometimes acquire a large quantity of the lowest-priced NFTs in a project rather than a select few more costly assets.
Binance 22nd Burn Removed 2 Million BNB Tokens From Circulation
Binance Chain revealed its 22nd BNB Burn Early today. Over 2 million BNB tokens were burned from its supply. The total worth of BNB tokens removed is $600 million. As Binance is following an auto- burn program, it has burned over 2 million BNB tokens for its 22nd burn. The overall worth of the tokens burnt values at $621 million. Further, Binance counts it’s 22nd quarterly burn which started with a goal of removing 100 million tokens from circulation.
Digital Currency Group Pauses Paying Out Quarterly Dividends
In a letter to shareholders dated January 17th, the company stated its intention. Winklevoss claims that Genesis owes Gemini $900 million. In an effort to preserve liquidity, venture capital company Digital Currency Group (DCG) has informed its shareholders that it would not be paying out its quarterly dividends until further notice.
Interesting Twitter Feature – Price Chart for 30 More Cryptocurrencies Is Added
Addition of 30 more crypto tokens on the Search bar of Twitter. Elon Musk’s Favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) is also in the list. Interesting features are upcoming to refine the user experience, Twitter. Twitter is a wide and a popular social media platform which connects people worldwide, especially crypto networks....
Circle CEO Anticipates More Crypto Firms Filing Bankruptcy in 2023
Jeremy is nevertheless hopeful about forthcoming market innovations. Allaire predicted that crypto contagion will have a negative influence on the market. On Tuesday, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire predicted additional bankruptcy filings in the cryptocurrency sector in 2023. Due to ongoing early-stage company struggles. He is nevertheless hopeful about forthcoming market innovations. And an increase in the pace of crypto adoption in 2023 as a result of advancements in legal frameworks and laws.
SEC Issued Crypto Miners’ Private Detail During Investigation
The SEC accidentally leaked the Green firm’s private information. As per the SEC, leaking personal information is a violation of privacy laws. The Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States has kept a keen eye on the cryptocurrency market. The regulatory authorities are ensuring no errors are unseen. And now it seems to have leaked the personal details of numerous crypto miners associated with the blockchain startup Green.
CoinFLEX partners with 3AC to raise funds for its new exchange platform
Exchange is to be named “GTX”, where it is believed to be the spin on the defunct FTX. GTX enables its users to trade using their claims. 3AC (Three Arrows Capital Ltd.), a hedge fund established in 2012, and CoinFLEX, a crypto Futures, and Lending exchange shook hands. The founders of these two conglomerates share one common goal: to launch a trading exchange.
Shiba Inu Price Soars Over 16% In Last 24-Hours
Shibu Inu’s price has exploded by over 16% in the past 24 hours. A Layer 2 network Shibarium will be launched soon. The memecoin Shibu Inu price has exploded by over 16% in the past 24 hours and trades at $0.00001239.Furthermore, the crypto market cap has increased overnight to close to $1 trillion on CoinMarketCap.
Fidelity-backed Exchange ‘OSL’ Reduces Headcount Amid Sluggish Market
The company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go. OSL is backed by Fidelity, which is a behemoth in the asset management industry. After many months of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange OSL has decided to slash its operating expenses by around a third. This involves reducing the size of the personnel; however, the company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go.
Crypto Lender Vauld Gets Yet Another Creditor Protection Extension
Initially, the protection was ruled to continue until the 7th of November in 2022. Vauld has been given an additional month to come up with a strategy. According to reports, the authorities of Singapore has extended the amount of time during which Vauld is protected from creditors. The cryptocurrency lender has until the 28th of February to provide a strategy to revive the company. Due to the protracted bear market, Vauld has been one of the cryptocurrency entities that has been hit the worst.
