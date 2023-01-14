Read full article on original website
Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move
Manchester United are said to be in the running to sign a top midfielder this summer according to a new report.
‘He cost Man Utd victory’ – Piers Morgan again blasts Casemiro as he trolls Rio Ferdinand after star banned for Arsenal
PIERS MORGAN trolled Rio Ferdinand by saying that Casemiro cost Manchester United victory against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils were on course for a tenth win on the bounce at Selhurst Park when Bruno Fernandes fired them ahead just before the break. But things turned sour for United late on.
Soccer-Palace's Olise denies Man United at the death as winning streak ends
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Manchester United's hopes of moving second in the Premier League were scuppered as they conceded a last-gasp equaliser to draw 1-1 away at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United boss says squad has the quality to get promotion without many additions
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says he thinks the squad he has inherited is good enough to get promoted without many new signings. Ferguson won his first game back at the helm on Monday at Port Vale after returning for a fourth spell as boss earlier this month. Posh's 2-0...
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
Sunderland frustrated in Andras Nemeth pursuit with Genk determined to keep him
Will Sunderland have to wait until the summer to sign striker target?
Aji Alese says Sunderland now feels like 'home' after summer move from West Ham
It sounds like Aji Alese has settled in very well at Sunderland.
Report: Tottenham Pushing To Sign Chelsea Target Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur are now actively pushing to try and sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. Chelsea have well documented interest in the player.
Arsenal sink Spurs to move eight clear, Chelsea ease pressure on Potter
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the north London derby as Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday. But Arsenal will take some stopping if they are to be denied a first league title since Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles" in 2003/04 after a first league win away to Tottenham in nine years.
SB Nation
Naby Keïta Reportedly Remains Open to Signing New Liverpool Deal
Despite that his contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no reports of movement towards a new deal, the latest has Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta at least open to the idea of extending his stay at the club beyond the 2022-23 season. That’s according...
Report: Chelsea Interested In 16-Year Old Gianluca Prestianni
Chelsea are showing interest in 16-year old Gianluca Prestianni who plays for Velez Sarsfield.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”
Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “
SB Nation
Mokbel: Growing speculation over Conte’s future at Tottenham Hotspur
I didn’t figure it would take long, and in this case I was right. Just over one day after Tottenham Hotspur’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Arsenal in the North London Derby, the first report has emerged in the British sports media that casts doubts on whether Antonio Conte will remain at Spurs.
SB Nation
Everton 1-2 Southampton: Three Takeaways | The Long and Winding Road Down
Not for the first time in watching Frank Lampard's Everton side over the past year I had the feeling that I’ve seen this game before. Admittedly, Manchester City fans must experience déjà vu on a pretty regular basis, watching Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues pass opponents into stupefaction, but there the similarity ends. In the Everton manager's case this is not a good thing. Not at all.
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen
Chelsea have shown interest in Seria A duo Dusan Vlahoic and Victor Osimhen as they continue their search for a number nine.
