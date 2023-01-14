Read full article on original website
Jim Schwartz not only a safe hire for Cleveland Browns, but also a smart one – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I wanted a former head coach to be the new defensive coordinator for the Browns. As I wrote over the weekend, Jim Schwartz was my favorite from the various candidates interviewed by the Browns to replace Joe Woods as defensive coordinator. The job is now his.
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
Kevin Love still bothered by thumb injury, and the shooting numbers show it
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love is still playing hurt -- and his shooting numbers are suffering as a result. While Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he was unsure whether Love’s fractured right thumb -- an injury suffered in late November -- was the root cause of a prolonged shooting slump, Love told cleveland.com there’s discomfort in his thumb and it’s played a factor in this recent decline.
Jim Schwartz has turned around defenses before and he can do it again with the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2015, things weren’t great for the Eagles defense. They ranked 20th in defensive DVOA and 29th against the run under defensive coordinator Bill Davis. They gave up 26.9 points per game, 28th in the league. They gave up the 28th-most passing yards and the most rushing yards.
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
What’s next for the Browns and Jim Schwartz? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, choosing the longtime coordinator and former head coach of the Lions to succeed Joe Woods. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe open our podast by reacting to the hiring of Schwartz’s defense. Why was he...
Jim Schwartz feels ‘a tremendous amount of responsibility’ to Browns fans, hopes to reward them with a Super Bowl parade
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced Jim Schwartz, 56, as their defensive coordinator on Wednesday to replace Joe Woods, who was fired after the season-ending loss in Pittsburgh. Schwartz began his NFL career in Cleveland as a personnel assistant under Bill Belichick from 1993-1995, then moved with team to Baltimore...
Discussing Jim Schwartz’s introduction with Browns: Tim Bielik, Fred Greetham on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Fred Greetham...
Fumble in the Jungle? Hubbard-Yard Dash? Sam Hubbard can’t decide nickname of historic play
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has strong feelings about nickname etiquette. Hubbard shared those feelings on Wednesday when he was asked what the nickname should be for his historic 98-yard fumble return in the wild card round against the Ravens. “It’s like giving yourself your own...
Joe Burrow on Sam Hubbard, Jon Snow, having fun on road and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to the media on Wednesday to preview this week’s divisional round game against the Bills. The game is a sort-of rematch from the game two weeks ago that was canceled with less than six minutes to go in the first quarter.
Takeaways from new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, in a press conference on Wednesday. He replaces Joe Woods to try and turn around what was a disappointing unit last season. Schwartz spoke for more than 30 minutes, reminiscing about his start in Cleveland under Bill Belichick...
Inside Sam Hubbard’s rumble into Bengals lore with his record-setting score: An instant oral history
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard found himself in a situation he wasn’t quite prepared for on Sunday night. He didn’t expect to be watching himself on the jumbotron at Paycor Stadium streaking down the field with the hopes of an entire city wrapped up in his arms. Hubbard fought the weight of exhaustion as he ran 98-yards on a fumble return for a touchdown to turn the wildcard round game against the Ravens on its head.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon rips neutral AFC title game ticket presale: ‘It’s disrespectful’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not shy about voicing his opinions. Mixon has repeatedly called the Bengals “the big dog” of the AFC over and over again within the last month as they remain the defending AFC champions. He even flipped a coin as part of a touchdown celebration in the Bengals’ Week 18 win. And he mocked the subsequent fine that came as a result of that celebration.
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan as Ohio State football and Ryan Day rivalries continue
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will be back in Ann Arbor this fall, trying to run his winning streak against Ohio State football to three games. Michigan President Santa Ono announced Monday that Harbaugh called to tell him he will be the Wolverines’ coach in 2023. Harbaugh, the former Michigan quarterback entering his ninth season as coach, had again flirted with NFL opportunities, including a reported interview with the Denver Broncos and other interest.
Zac Taylor hits downtown Cincinnati bar to deliver fans a game ball after Bengals’ playoff win over Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t wait long to fulfill his promise. Taylor told reporters in his post-game press conference that he planned on continuing the tradition of handing out game balls around the city. He was at The Blind Pig, a bar that’s right across...
