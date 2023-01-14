CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard found himself in a situation he wasn’t quite prepared for on Sunday night. He didn’t expect to be watching himself on the jumbotron at Paycor Stadium streaking down the field with the hopes of an entire city wrapped up in his arms. Hubbard fought the weight of exhaustion as he ran 98-yards on a fumble return for a touchdown to turn the wildcard round game against the Ravens on its head.

