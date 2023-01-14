ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Love still bothered by thumb injury, and the shooting numbers show it

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love is still playing hurt -- and his shooting numbers are suffering as a result. While Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he was unsure whether Love’s fractured right thumb -- an injury suffered in late November -- was the root cause of a prolonged shooting slump, Love told cleveland.com there’s discomfort in his thumb and it’s played a factor in this recent decline.
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
Caesars Ohio promo code: best NBA, NFL Playoffs bonus this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors across the Buckeye State will be in luck when they apply our Caesars Ohio promo code CLE1BET here. Thanks...
Inside Sam Hubbard’s rumble into Bengals lore with his record-setting score: An instant oral history

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard found himself in a situation he wasn’t quite prepared for on Sunday night. He didn’t expect to be watching himself on the jumbotron at Paycor Stadium streaking down the field with the hopes of an entire city wrapped up in his arms. Hubbard fought the weight of exhaustion as he ran 98-yards on a fumble return for a touchdown to turn the wildcard round game against the Ravens on its head.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon rips neutral AFC title game ticket presale: ‘It’s disrespectful’

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not shy about voicing his opinions. Mixon has repeatedly called the Bengals “the big dog” of the AFC over and over again within the last month as they remain the defending AFC champions. He even flipped a coin as part of a touchdown celebration in the Bengals’ Week 18 win. And he mocked the subsequent fine that came as a result of that celebration.
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan as Ohio State football and Ryan Day rivalries continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will be back in Ann Arbor this fall, trying to run his winning streak against Ohio State football to three games. Michigan President Santa Ono announced Monday that Harbaugh called to tell him he will be the Wolverines’ coach in 2023. Harbaugh, the former Michigan quarterback entering his ninth season as coach, had again flirted with NFL opportunities, including a reported interview with the Denver Broncos and other interest.
